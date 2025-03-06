After Watching Netflix's Running Point, The NBA Fan In Me Wishes One Thing Was Different About The Show

The 2025 TV schedule has already welcomed a few notable comedies into the fray, and one of the latest is available to Netflix subscription holders. Running Point is a new series co-created by Mindy Kaling and centers around a professional basketball team owned by a humorously dysfunctional family. It’s a funny and occasionally sweet show that’s effectively led by the always entertaining Kate Hudson. As a fan of the sport at the center of the action, I enjoyed watching this show, but the NBA devotee in me was left wanting.

What Do I Wish Was Different About Running Point?

Set in Los Angeles, the show focuses on a fictional team known as the Waves. It’s run by the Gordon siblings, whose father held ownership before his death. The sitcom also establishes that this world includes a fictional pro basketball league (the ABL) filled with mostly unnamed teams. With that, Mindy Kaling and co. have a lot of room to play around and create their own b-ball history. However, I personally would’ve been quite entertained if the series was set in a world in which the NBA exists.

In other words, the producers could’ve made the Waves one of the 32 teams in the National Basketball Association, with the LA-based group merely taking the place of the Lakers (on which the team is inspired) in this fictional world. Such a concept definitely isn’t unheard of, as some notable sports TV shows and movies have done just that. HBO’s Ballers and ABC’s Coach crafted fictional NFL teams and players. And, on the classic TGIF comedy Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, the eponymous character played for the Golden State Warriors.

Running Point definitely isn’t severely worse off for not utilizing the NBA for its narrative. However, I can’t help but feel like it’s a missed opportunity and that the inclusion of the real-life sports league could’ve enriched this program.

How Could The Integration Of The League Have Made Running Point Even More Interesting?

The storytelling at play in Running Point could’ve benefitted greatly from the inclusion of the NBA. With everything that goes on in the league, the writers could tackle real-life events and developments and meld them with the fictional elements of the sitcom. For instance, imagine the Waves players commenting on the quirky new All-Star game format that was used by the league this year. Massive trades and free agent signings could also be mentioned after the fact.

Of course, the most obvious boon for an NBA-centric comedy is that a plethora of real-life players, coaches, pundits and more can drop in. Imagine popular players like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards or Jayson Tatum showing up and possibly chopping it up with fictional players like Marcus Winfield or Travis Bugg. Even the Inside the NBA team could possibly be fair game, and I love the idea of someone like Charles Barkley engaging in a war of words with the problematic Bugg.

Regardless of my wish that the Waves existed in a world where the Celtics, Nuggets and Knicks were present, fans should still check out this new show. Reactions to Running Point have been somewhat mixed, but might I suggest giving it a watch for yourself. Just don’t expect to see LeBron James show up at any point.

All ten episodes of Running Point are available to stream now. You can also look over Netflix’s 2025 release schedule to see what else is headed to the streamer this year.