Critics Have Seen Running Point, And They Can’t Agree On If Kate Hudson’s New Netflix Comedy Is A Slam Dunk Or An Air Ball
New Netflix series is streaming now.
There are plenty of great sports movies available to stream on Netflix right now, but what about sports comedy series? Mindy Kaling is one of the creators of the new Netflix show Running Point, which just hit the 2025 TV schedule. Critics had the chance to screen the series — which stars Kate Hudson as Isla Gordon, who unexpectedly is made president of her family’s basketball team — and the reviews are mixed.
Running Point — streaming now with a Netflix subscription — boasts a fun cast that, in addition to Kate Hudson, includes Drew Tarver (The Other Two), Scott MacArthur (The Mick) and Justin Theroux. However, Kristen Baldwin of EW says their collective comedic talents are wasted on uninspired writing and unlikeable characters. She gives the series a C-, writing:
Hanna Ines Flint of IGN agrees this story inspired by (and executive produced by) the L.A. Lakers’ Jeanie Buss is an unremarkable addition to the sports comedy genre with a hackneyed take on women breaking the glass ceiling. The critic rates it a “Mediocre” 5 out of 10 and says:
Not all critics were calling fouls on the basketball comedy. Alison Herman of Variety says the interesting premise and charismatic cast should be enough to earn Running Point a second season and the chance to further develop its characters and go deeper into the family’s complicated dynamic. Herman writes:
Leah Marilla Thomas of AV Club also hopes to see Running Point renewed after being pleased overall with the result, especially the thrilling finale. Thomas gives the series a grade of B+, calling Kate Hudson “winning” and “hilarious” in this smart sports sitcom. The critic continues:
Ben Travers of IndieWire, however, connects more with the first critics, calling it an “office comedy built with the general blandness of most broadcast TV.” With some swearing, of course. It also wastes Kate Hudson’s talent, Travers says, as he gives it a C- and writes:
Many critics compared Running Point as something like Succession meets Ted Lasso, so if any part of this sounds like a series you want to check out, the entire 10-episode first season is available to stream now on Netflix.
