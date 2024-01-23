‘I Want To Clarify One Thing:’ Alan Ritchson Gets Real About Packing On 30 Pounds For Reacher And What It Really Meant
Alan Ritchson would like to clarify just how much muscle he put on to star in Reacher.
Reacher is possibly the best reason to have a Prime Video subscription, and its star is, literally, a big reason why. Alan Ritchson is a big guy. Even without the camera tricks Reacher uses to make the actor look even bigger than he actually is, Ritchson has a massive physique, but the actor would like to clarify one thing, as recent reports regarding just how big he is are maybe not entirely accurate.
Speaking with GQ, Alan Ritchson wanted to clarify reports that he had gained 30 pounds of muscle to play Lee Child’s massive hero. While Ritchson confirms that he did gain 30 pounds for the role, and believes that most of it was probably muscle, he can’t say for sure, and doesn’t seem to believe, that all of it was muscle. Ritchson said…
While a lot of actors have to hit the gym pretty hard in order to make a certain look on-screen work, it’s certainly not all fun and games. Zac Efron has talked about working out, and the brutal toll it has taken on his body in the past. It sounds like Ritchson has a similar story. He pushed himself pretty hard, likely harder than he needed to, and the result was that while he looked amazing, he didn’t necessarily feel that way.
Alan Ritchson says he didn’t use testosterone during his workout for Season 1 of Reacher, but it seems that was perhaps the wrong decision. The actor says that he required surgery before the new Season of Reacher and that his testosterone levels were too low as a result of his workouts. Now, he doesn’t need to work out quite as hard to maintain his massive size. He continued…
We're glad Alan Ritchsaon is keeping himself healthy because it Reacher is one of the best Prime Video shows and now we don't have to wait too long for Season 3. Season 2 just ended but Season 3 of Reacher is already in production, which is great for those of us that are huge fans of the huge man.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
Most Popular
By Megan Behnke
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Carly Levy
By Dirk Libbey
By Riley Utley