Alan Ritchson Gets Real About The Insanity Of Filming A New Season Of Reacher: ‘Truly These Are Champagne Problems.’

As the actor playing arguably the biggest badass on the 2025 TV schedule, Reacher star Alan Ritchson is now known for putting his body on the line to make fight scenes look amazing.And it doesn’t need to be all bruises and broken bones to be taxing on him, either. Sometimes just the simple luxury of sleep is what’s most needed.

Presumably while in the midst of filming Season 3 of Reacher in and around Toronto, Ritchson recorded a video that he shared on Instagram that featured an anecdote about how quickly one’s plans can change, despite any and all feelings of fatigue due to work and travel delays and everything else under the sun. Here’s how he started the tale, soon making reference to his wife Catherine Ritchson:

So we've been doing night shoots. Super-duper tired. I had to get on flight at like one o'clock Saturday. Flight was delayed coming home, so Sunday at midnight, I'm landing. I have to get up at like, five in the morning. Anyway, I'm tired. I'm like, I'm gonna pack an overnight bag and I'm just gonna sleep the two hours away from town where we're filming. And so I whisper to Cat, 'I think I'm gonna stay on the road this week. I'm so tired, I gotta get some sleep.' She's like, Okay, you do what you have to do.'

You know what they say about the best-laid plans of mice, men, and Reacher stars. They go awry! Or in some cases, they go to concerts. Ritchson continued:

I call her later on: 'What's your day look like?' 'Oh well, we have a sitter tonight. I'll probably keep it and just maybe go to dinner by myself, because we had tickets to James Arthur tonight, and we were gonna do a little date. But you're tired, so you're gonna be on the road.' No judgment, so sweet.

At that point, the post went into a SpongeBob-esque transition with the Titans vet and his significant other sitting pretty among other fans at the very James Arthur concert Cat Ritchson non-judgmentally would have let him off the hook for. And what better way to honor that sweetness than by going the extra mile(s) to watch the performance. It's gotta be better than getting punched by Olivier Richters.

Of course, Reacher himself is kind of a perfect concert buddy, at least theoretically, since he's always traveling, never spends any time at the gym, usually doesn't have anywhere specific to be, and doesn't usually need to borrow a toothbrush. But he's also the kind of guy who'll say he'll go to a concert with you, and then gets invested in a mission that leads to the concert being canceled after the arena blows up. So it's a win some, lose some sitch.

Alongside his IG video, Alan Ritchson shared the following caption, spotlighting the fact that he knows his "complaints" come with privilege attached.

Ever wondered what life is like making Reacher? Moral of the story? Try to convince @jamesarthur23 to start doing his shows at 8am so I can sleep first? Kidding. It was a great show. Glad @catritchson is always up for a new adventure and I’m glad I sucked it up and went. Truly these are champagne problems I’m grateful to have.

So the next time you go to a random concert, you might just have a sleepier-than-normal Alan Ritchson watching from a nearby seat. Check out the video post below for visual comparisons.

Reacher Season 3 is here at last, and new episodes are available to stream with an Amazon Prime subscription every Thursday. Don't let something like sleep stop you from watching.