Alien: Earth's Star Offers Theory-Worthy Take On Boy Kavalier's Peter Pan Obsession And Overbearing Confidence

Spoilers below for the latest episode of Alien: Earth for anyone who hasn’t yet watched on FX or streamed via Hulu subscription or Disney+ subscription.

For six episodes now, Noah Hawley’s Alien: Earth has been an oft-curious and oft-genius sci-fi thriller that will no doubt change how we view the Alien franchise’s timeline when all is said and done. The latest episode, “The Fly,” featured some stellar highlights, such as the new flying monstrosities and Toodles’ gnarly death. We even got some major human-to-human drama between Weiland-Yutani’s co-titular CEO and Prodigy’s youthful head honcho Boy Kavalier, whom we learned sabotaged the mission in Episode 5

When the latter, portrayed by Samuel Blenkin, appears on screen, he’s almost always either reciting Peter Pan via intercom to his still-nascent hybrids, or he’s oozing “smartest person in the room” vibes while lording his wealth and intelligence above others. But what does Blenkin himself think about his characters’ biggest traits?

Speaking with TV Insider, the Mary & George vet weighed in on his character’s rabid appreciation for Peter Pan, saying that buying into a fascination is on par with how hyper-wealthy CEOs can be perceived. In his words:

In this case, a trillionaire… having a really formative reading experience that he’s clearly really attached to this book, but completely misinterpreting the point of the book. I really love that. I love that he doesn’t even stop to think twice about whether the book might have a different meaning.

Now, this admission doesn't necessarily offer up any huge spoilers or reveals, as many fans were already on board with the suspicion that Boy Kavalier's takeaways from J.M. Barre's novel were not the core values that most readers get from it. But the actor does flat-out state here that BK is not interpreting the story in the way that's intended.

It's a good launching-off point for theorizing how and where Boy Kavalier's confidence in his rhetoric and literaure skills will fall short. Fellow CinemaBlender Mick Joest talked out his Peter Pan-related theory earlier in the season, though he opined that the Xenomorph Wendy communicates with would be a Tinkerbell stand-in, which wouldn't necessarily stem from the young trillionaire's reading comprehension.

I'm not sure if Peter Pan's fleeting memory in the novel ties into BK & Co.'s decision to scrub out some of Nibs' recent trauma-stricken memories, but it doesn't seem entirely unrelated. I do wonder if he views Yutani to be his Captain Hook, not realizing that her security head Morrow with his non-organic arm is a far better surrogate.

Samuel Blenkin On Boy Kavalier's Boundless Confidence

Regardless of whether or not he understands what he's reading to the Hybrids, Boy Kavalier's eventual downfall will 1000% come from his unyielding pride and confidence that he'll get his way no matter what. Blenkin also weighed in on that unignorable trait, saying:

I think also he’s just a character who doesn’t believe it’s possible for him to lose. The recklessness goes so far because I don’t think he’s ever had anything come back to bite him in his life. We all go through those little moments in our lives when we have our little comeuppances, and what’s funny about him is that he hasn’t learned many lessons.

Not that viewers know everything (or much at all) about Boy Kavalier's backstory, but he certainly doesn't behave, speak or exist as if he's someone who dealt with a negative response at any point in life. The moment when he started crawling across the table in the face of calls for professionalism — I wanted to both howl with laughter and swing a bag of quarters right into the CEO's overly self-assured face.

It doesn't appear as if he learned any lessons from that meeting either, though I dare say Morrow's clandestine mission will do the trick if it's successful. And even if it's not, there's no way we get to the end of Alien: Earth without Boy Kavalier becoming Xenomorph chow, right?