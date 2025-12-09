‘That Boy A Monster.’ Waka Flocka Flame Didn’t Mince Words After Watching New Diddy Docuseries

Sean Combs: The Reckoning is proving to be one of the most discussed titles to hail from Netflix’s 2025 schedule. Produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the four-part docuseries centers on Combs (a.k.a. Diddy) and his rise to music stardom as well as his reported misdeeds in his personal life and eventual legal issues (which are still ongoing). It would seem that, at this point, at least one other rapper has watched the show – Waka Flocka Flame. And he shared a few choice words after checking it out.

Waka Flocka – whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs – actually weighed in on the documentary multiple times. After watching the series, he initially recorded a response in a video shared to social media. That initial response was captured by Hollywood Unlocked and posted to Instagram. During his appeal, Flocka asserted that moving forward, he wouldn’t trust celebrities, and he also listed a few specific factors he’s now thankful for:

I don’t trust no celebrities. Thank you, God, I never went to nobody’s party. I’ll never do no feature. I don’t even go to studios – thank you! I’m not even hot no more, nobody is requesting me.

The “Hard in da Paint” rapper went on to thank 50 Cent directly by telling him, ‘You showed me something.” Fiddy also weighed in by way of the comment section of the IG post and quipped, “He said fuck that, I’m alright over here by myself.” As mentioned, though, this isn’t all Flocka had to say on the subject. Joy of Everything also caught up with him recently (and shared the video to TikTok) to ask about the show, and Flocka dropped an F-bomb while sharing his take:

With all that bread, that boy a monster. That could be my own brother [and] I wouldn’t never fuck with him a day in my life…. All you gotta do is pay attention to artists you sign and watch their success rate after being signed. That should explain everything to [know] who a person is.

The past few years have seen Diddy accused of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more by a host of individuals who reportedly crossed paths with him over the years. All the while, claims regarding his alleged Freak Off parties – at which sexual acts were enacted and recorded – also made the rounds. Ultimately, Diddy was arrested in September 2024 and eventually went on trial from May to July 2025. The jury convicted him on two counts of transportation to engage in sex trafficking while acquitting him of racketeering and sex-trafficking charges. Diddy’s currently serving a four-year sentence at FCI Fort Dix.

Although he’s behind bars, Sean Combs – via his legal team – has expressed dissatisfaction with The Reckoning, and he accused the creative team of stealing footage from him and using it in the doc. Director Alexandria Stapleton and 50 Cent denied the allegation that they’d unlawfully obtained the footage while also questioning why Combs would film it in the first place. Meanwhile, Combs’ mother, Janice, called out the doc after it included claims about her supposedly being an “abusive parent.”

Sean Combs: The Reckoning still seems to be attracting Netflix subscription holders, given that as of this writing (and nearly a week after its debut), it’s still the No. 1 trending TV offering on the streamer. At the same time, the public will have to wait and see if other rappers will follow Waka Flocka Flame’s lead and share their own assessments of the show.