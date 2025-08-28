I Have A Wild Theory About Alien: Earth After Wendy’s Big Xenomorph Twist, And Yes, Peter Pan Is Involved

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Alien: Earth episode "Observation." Stream the feeds with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Alien: Earth is continuing to prove why critics were absolutely in love with it, as it adds depth and unexpected twists to the beloved sci-fi franchise. I expected to see some wild things in this series, but never in a million years did I expect Wendy to gain a new power that could completely reshape how we see Xenomorphs.

Alien is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time, and it solidified Xenomorphs as some of the most terrifying creatures in pop culture. Now, I almost feel like the television spinoff might be trying to humanize them, and I think we're in for yet another Peter Pan reference in this show.

(Image credit: FX)

Wendy Learned To Talk To Xenomorphs, And Might've Befriended One?

After her troubling incident where it seemed Wendy felt the pain of a Xenomorph being dissected, the team at Prodigy Corporation realized that she somehow had the ability to hear the species at levels undetectable to any other human (or synth hybrid) in the facility. Boy Kavalier then encouraged Wendy to try and replicate its speech, and after trying, she found she was able to.

Toward the end of the episode, Wendy has a wild moment in which she's able to successfully communicate with a young Xenomorph that escaped its containment area in the lab. While it seems wary of her, she's able to pet the creature, and it ends up not attacking her. In fairness, it doesn't seem like it'd be interested in her since she doesn't have human parts anymore, but I do have a theory about where this is headed.

(Image credit: FX)

I Think This Young Xenomorph Is Going To Be Wendy's Tinkerbell

With all the Peter Pan references flying around in this series, I have a feeling that this little Xenomorph is going to become the "Tinkerbell" of the series. I say that mainly because Alien: Earth's Boy Kavalier seems really intent on pushing references from the story, having named his island Neverland, and the hybrid synths the Lost Boys. With so little to pull from outside of her knowledge of the movie Ice Age, I have to think Wendy will call this little Xenomorph Tinkerbell.

If this does end up being the case, I can't help but wonder if Alien: Earth is setting up some creative foreshadowing. After all, Tinkerbell and Wendy didn't hit it off at first in the original story penned by J.M. Barrie, and the former ended up getting Wendy in some hot water. I'm not really sure how that'll work out in this series, so I prefer to think the name could come from the Xenomorph being tiny like Tinkerbell.

Beyond being tickled at the idea of a Xenomorph having a nickname like Tink, I do wonder if Alien: Earth is setting the stage for a future in which Xenomorphs can be communicated with and used as an ally to humans. Specifically, I think at least one of these corporate moguls is hoping to militarize Xenomorphs to use them to attack the others and gain control over a larger chunk of the planet. Why else would Boy Kavalier be so interested in communicating with the species, if not to turn its devastating power on others?

We'll see how it all shakes out as Alien: Earth continues with new episodes on FX on Tuesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. So far, the story is great, though I can't help but wonder if it'll stay that way after hearing one exec's thoughts about how it won't be like Marvel shows.