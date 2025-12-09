One Of Noah Wyle’s ER Co-Stars Is Down To Reunite With Him On The Pitt, And I Hope This Happens

Following The Pitt’s five Emmy wins, the hit medical drama is prepping to return on the 2026 TV schedule with an HBO Max subscription. Season 2 of The Pitt is set to take place several months after the first season and over the Fourth of July weekend, meaning that the emergency department will be filled to the brim with chaotic patients. But is there a chance it could also be filled with some of Noah Wyle’s ER co-stars? One is down to reunite with him, and I really hope this happens.

Wyle starred on ER as Dr. John Carter for the first 11 seasons, also appearing in Seasons 12 and 15. He didn’t even want to step back into the medical genre before The Pitt came along, reuniting him with producers John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill. Fans have been hoping that Wyle will also reunite with his co-stars, and they are not the only ones. Maura Tierney, who starred as Nurse-turned-Doctor Abby Lockhart, shared with TODAY that she would be more than happy to come aboard:

Sure, I love all those — I worked with everyone over there.

Of course, Tierney is currently busy starring on Law & Order, so it might be a bit tricky, but her being down for an ER reunion is not so surprising. Last season on the long-running NBC drama, she actually reunited with not one but two former co-stars when Eriq La Salle directed an episode of Law & Order that guest starred Mekhi Phifer. Considering the history that Abby and Carter had on ER, seeing Tierney and Wyle working together again would certainly be a dream, no matter the capacity.

If Tierney were to guest star on The Pitt, there are so many possibilities as to the kind of character she’d play. It would be fun if she and Wyle’s Dr. Robby had a past, whether as friends or lovers. Maybe she can play a nurse or a doctor again, or, depending on her Law & Order schedule, perhaps just an in-and-out patient, because really, any kind of appearance would be great.

That being said, Wyle previously shared his take on having his ER co-stars and other major celebs on The Pitt. He noted that while he would love for it to happen and “it’s super tempting,” he believed it would be a little distracting, which makes sense. That doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t happen, and since Tierney’s interested, who knows if anything will come of it.

Even if The Pitt isn’t staging an ER reunion, there will still be a whole lot to look forward to in the second season. With the series reportedly returning on January 8, fans won’t have to wait long to see what goes down, but for now, people will just have to be patient.