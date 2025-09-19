After The Wednesday Finale, I Have High Hopes For Tyler's Story In Season 3

SPOILERS are ahead for Wednesday Season 2, now streaming with a Netflix subscription .

Can you believe two full seasons of Wednesday have already come and gone? When it comes to Hunter Doohan’s Tyler Galpin, I need to talk about the wild journey we’ve been on with Jericho’s resident Hyde, because I absolutely have some great expectations for where the character could go next as we look ahead to Season 3.

Many moons ago, during Wednesday’s premiere season, Tyler was introduced as an unassuming coffee shop barista in the Nevermore Academy town of Jericho whom Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams comes across early on, and forms an unlikely friendship with. But, since Wednesday uncovered he’s the town’s killer Hyde, they’ve become sworn enemies in Season 2. After seeing Season 2 play out completely, I’m actually hoping that Tyler will get a redemption arc in Season 3, and no longer be considered an enemy of our beloved morbid hero. Let’s get into it:

(Image credit: Netflix)

Tyler Galpin Is A Great Villain, But His Circumstances Are Also Completely Tragic

Look, I think Hunter Doohan has been a fantastic character to see evolve throughout Wednesday thus far, but I think part of what makes him interesting is how three-dimensional his story has been throughout the series. It wasn’t like Tyler was this normal nice guy that was actually nefarious the whole time, he has this monster ability that’s not exactly easy to handle, and there were definitely hints throughout the season that something was going on with him behind the scenes that gave the reveal some merit, and I love when characters feel palpable in fantastical worlds, such as this one derived from the Addams Family franchise.

Then came Season 1’s big twist, where Tyler wasn’t unveiled to be the main villain, but an accomplice to the evil plan of Christina Ricci’s Marilyn Thornhill (whose real identity was Laurel Gates) to resurrect Joseph Crackstone to continue his crusade against outcasts. Season 2 starts with Tyler being chained up in Willow Hill for his crimes until he escapes with the rest of the inmates, and reunites with his mother, Francoise, who is also a Hyde. Then, with his uncle, Isaac Knight (aka Slurp and the body that belongs to Thing ), he becomes determined to continue his mission to remove his sister from her Hyde identity.

When you zoom out, Tyler has never been the mastermind behind anything. In both seasons, his abilities have been manipulated to forward the goals of others, and in the process, he’s had to lose both of his parents and attempt to grapple with becoming an outcast under some very unsupportive circumstances. No wonder he’s so messed up!

(Image credit: Netflix)

He's Been Essentially Used By Other Characters Two Seasons In A Row

With what’s happened so far in mind, I think it’s clear that Tyler has been ruled by survival and the want to belong as he’s embroiled in trauma, suffering and confusion, but has learned some really hard lessons about who not to trust. I think there’s still a long way to go for Tyler, following watching his mother fall to his death after being betrayed by her, after allowing his uncle to bury his former friend (Wednesday) alive. However, I do think that there’s something to be said here about the fact that he’s just been following others’ lead for the past two seasons.

Coming out of Season 2, I can see that Tyler wants to fight for himself and get a handle on his life, and his Hyde identity, and his part of the Wednesday Season 2 ending, I think, opens that possibility up. (But, more on that in a little bit).

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think Tyler Deserves A Redemption Arc

After what happened to Tyler in the first two seasons, I think there’s some really great potential for the character to become more of a hero – or anti-hero type, like Wednesday already thrives on. Within the show’s DNA already, it’s been setting up a lot of themes regarding how the monsters we regard as being “good” vs. “bad” are often not who they seem. I mean, just look at Agnes’ storyline throughout the new season ! She was set up as a creepy stalker before the series delved deeper into her personality and why she was following Wednesday to begin with.

I think it would be really powerful for the show if Tyler got to evolve as a character as this tragic villain, to someone who really owns his monster self and hones a more good-natured approach to life, rather than sinking further into the cycle of manipulation and hurt he’s been caught up in. He’s a really solid character, and I hope the creators will turn around the narrative for him in Season 3.

(Image credit: Netflix)

And, I'm Intrigued About Where The Season 2 Finale Left His Character

Following the awesome finale for Wednesday Season 2, I have a lot more questions than answers about what’s next. Like, what’s going on with that Enid cliffhanger, and will the next season take place completely outside of Nevermore Academy? There’s a lot to think about before the next season, but I’m certainly very curious about where the show is going with Tyler. On one hand, Billie Piper’s Isadora Capri seems good-natured, and given her dad was a hyde and she once fell in love with a hyde, has a soft spot for the species.

But, I also kind of have trust issues regarding the characters on Wednesday, and would hate for Isadora to be yet another character that wants to manipulate Tyler. Either way, I definitely think where Tyler is going next, outside of Jericho and apparently with a pack of Hydes, will allow him to grow as a character, and perhaps start the redemption for him that I currently crave.