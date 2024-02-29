All Her Fault: Everything We Know About Peacock's Book Adaptation

There are a lot of upcoming book-to-screen adaptations coming to the small screen in the next couple of years, and Peacock is getting in on the fun with its upcoming thriller limited series, All Her Fault. The project, which was first announced by the streaming platform in February 2024 alongside the planned Devil In Disguise: John Wayne Gacy show, will take one of the biggest mystery novels of the past half-decade and turn it into a multi-part series about a mother experiencing a parent’s worst nightmare.

Though we're still waiting for more details on what's ahead for the show, there are some key things we know at this early stage in the show’s development. So, if you want to learn more about the new Peacock original series as well as the creatives behind it, stick around because we’re about to break it all down.

(Image credit: NBC/ Comcast)

Peacock gave All Her Fault a straight-to-series order in February 2024, but the streaming service did not announce a premiere date at that time, or since. Considering the show hasn’t started shooting and it is still very much in pre-production territory, it’s doubtful we’ll see the series land on the platform until late in the 2024 TV calendar or early 2025, if we’re being more conservative.

We'll have to wait as more details are announced about the series regarding its premiere and if Peacock will release all of the episodes at once or weekly. We mention this because the streamer’s originals have been released both ways in the past.

All Her Fault Follows A Mother As She Begins To Experience Every Parent’s Worst Nightmare

(Image credit: Peacock)

When Peacock announced that All Her Fault was one of the new original shows that received a straight-to-series order in February 2024, the streaming platform also shared some details about the mystery that will unfold over the course of its story. According to the official logline, the series will be set in Chicago and will follow a woman named Marissa Irvine as she goes to pick up her young son Milo from a playdate with a friend at school, but when she arrives at the boy’s house, her child is nowhere to be found and the woman at the door is someone she doesn’t recognize.

What follows is a worst-nightmare scenario for any parent parent, and Marissa is left wondering what happened to her son and where he might be. And so the mystery begins.

All Her Fault Is Based On Andrea Mara’s 2021 Novel Of The Same Name

(Image credit: Photo by: Scott McDermott/PEACOCK)

If the short show description listed up above sounds familiar, it could have something to do with the fact that All Her Faul is based on Andrea Mara’s novel of the same name. First published in 2021 by Bantam Press, a division of Penguin Random House , the novel was listed as one of the Sunday Times ’ best crime fiction novels that year thanks to its intricate story and page-turning narrative.

The novel follows Marissa Irvine as she tries to come to terms with her missing child before attempting to track him down after his mysterious and troubling disappearance. And as news of the case begins to spread throughout Marissa’s Dublin suburb (the novel takes place in Ireland instead of the United States), people begin to point fingers and the person or persons responsible for the shocking event. Twists, turns, accusations, and revelations unfold in this 389-page crime novel, making it what could be the perfect book for a TV adaptation.

The Cast Has Not Yet Been Announced For All Her Fault

(Image credit: Peacock)

Peacock has not yet made any kind of announcement regarding the All Her Fault cast, but like the premiere date, we should have a better idea on who will be showing up in the limited series in the coming weeks and months. That being said, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if Peacock was able to bring in some big-name stars for the promising the project, as the streamer has been able to bring in the past.

And with the thriller limited series genre being as popular as ever, this could be a high-profile project that brings in a lot of big names as well as up-and-coming actors looking for their big break.

The Limited Series Is Being Adapted By Wolf And Suspicion Writer Megan Gallagher

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

When All Her Fault eventually finds its way to Peacock, it will be overseen by Megan Gallagher, who created the book-to-screen adaptation of Andrea Mara’s novel, wrote its story, and will serve as one of the executive producers. Though Gallagher’s name might not be instantly recognizable to general audiences (for now, at least), some of her previous small-screen efforts could ring a bell for some.

In 2023, Gallagher created and wrote the BBC adaptation of Mo Hayder’s various Jack Caffery crime novels which eventually had the title of Wolf. This six-part limited series followed DI Jack Caffery (Ukweli Roach) as he became obsessed with a man he suspected killed his 10-year-old brother decades earlier. Prior to the that, Gallagher wrote a pair of episodes of the Apple TV+ original series , Suspicion, which followed a group of five people whose lives were upended after being name suspects in a kidnapping case involving a young child.

Suffice to say, Gallagher appears to be more than up to the task of not only adapting a novel into a TV series, but also dealing with intricate storylines involving missing persons, accusations, and complex characters with varying motivations.

All Her Fault Doesn’t Have A Rating Yet

(Image credit: Peacock)

Peacock has not yet announced a rating for All Her Fault, but considering the show will deal with kidnapped children and will feature criminal elements, it’s hard to imagine it being anything lower than TV-14, though it’ll probably end up being TV-MA like so many other crime shows on the platform. Though it’s not a true crime show , many of the streamer’s programs from that genre lead towards the more restrictive rating, and so we’ll probably see something similar in this case.