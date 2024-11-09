Amazon Prime Just Added A New Movie With A Ridiculous Title -- But It's 90% On Rotten Tomatoes

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription , you know there are always a lot of options to pick from when scrolling through the many movies in their library. This week, though, the streaming platform added one of the best (yet underrated) 2024 movies , but yes, it has a ridiculous title.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

A Movie Called My Old Ass Is Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

The movie is called My Old Ass, and I’m not kidding you when I say it’s one of my favorites of the year.

What is it about? Well, it follows a teenager named Elliott (played by newcomer Maisy Stella) living in Muskoka, Canada, who decides to celebrate her 18th birthday with a little bit of psychedelic mushrooms. While in the woods of the beautiful vacation destination with a couple of friends, she drinks some magic mushrooms and experiences an unexpected trip. She is then visited by her 39-year-old self (played by Aubrey Plaza), who is definitely not what she thought her older and wiser self would be.

Along with learning the older version of Elliott is a graduate student, who kind of seems like she’s going through it, she asks for some advice. Older Elliott tells her to stay away from a boy named Chad at all costs, and soon enough, post-trip, she meets said Chad. It’s kind of like a reverse Back To The Future for Gen Z.

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Why The Aubrey Plaza Film Is Low-Key One Of The Best Movies Of 2024

My Old Ass may have a hilarious title, but it’s received rave reviews by critics and audiences alike since it was released. (The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year before going to theaters in September).

The movie currently has a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes after 176 reviews, with critics calling it “touching,” “laugh-out-loud funny,” “charming” and “one of the best coming-of-age stories in a long time." On the website’s audience review section, the movie has just about the same reaction with an 89% popcornometer, as well.

I can attest to the movie’s quality as well. I found myself completely enraptured by it when I watched it back in September, and I still think about it. It’s one of those rare movies that’s both hilarious and leaves you a blubbering mess at the end. Honestly, you'll probably leave the movie with a new spring in your step about life.

But, if you need me to sell you on this project more...The movie was produced by Margot Robbie, who continued a sweet Barbie tradition on the film . It has a hilarious Justin Bieber tribute and an unexpected coming-out scene .

Maisy Stella is a newcomer to movies, but she has a breakthrough performance here that has me excited about her career going forward. Oh, and Aubrey Plaza delivers one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen of her. So, yeah this film with a silly title is worth the praise and your time.