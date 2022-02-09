Amazon's I Want You Back Reviews Have Arrived, Check Out What Critics Have To Say About The Charlie Day Romantic Comedy
Should this be part of your Valentine's Day experience?
Just in time for Valentine’s Day comes I Want You Back, a romantic comedy featuring two familiar names in the comedy world — Charlie Day and Jenny Slate. In the film, the leading duo both find themselves single and unable to get over their exes, so they pair up to destroy their ex-partners’ new relationships. Critics have seen the movie, which is slated for release on Amazon’s Prime Video on Friday, February 11, so let’s consult the reviews to see if you’d like to make this movie part of your holidayplans.
Charlie Day and Jenny Slate star as Peter and Emma, who are determined to win back their exes, Anne (Gina Rodriguez) and Noah (Scott Eastwood), respectively. To be sure, rom-com hilarity ensues, but let’s take a look at what the critics had to say, starting with our own CinemaBlend review. Eric Eisenberg rates the movie 2.5 stars out of 5, saying despite Day and Slate’s chemistry, I Want You Back fails to elevate to anything more than your average rom-com:
Kate Erbland of IndieWire agrees that the movie doesn’t quite know what to do with its stars and grades the Jason Orley-directed film a C+. However, she disagrees the leading couple has good chemistry, saying they suffer from lack of screen time together:
Other critics find comfort in I Want You Back's not trying to break new ground and staying so firmly in the rom-com lane. Lovia Gyarkye of THR says the movie’s self awareness and the actors’ performances make for a breezy and charming viewing experience:
Courtney Howard of Variety praises the “stellar” cinematography, editing and score, which help to set the tone for the characters’ stories, but she says the movie hits a lull in the second act — particularly when the lead duo don’t share the screen:
Lena Wilson of The Wrap says I Want You Back is easy to like, and the skilled crew avoids the more problematic tropes sometimes found in rom-coms. It’s not without its faults, Wilson says, but Charlie Day and Jenny Slate don’t disappoint:
The critics all seem to agree that Charlie Day and Jenny Slate do their part as the romantic leads – and nearly every critic shouts out Slate’s show-stealing performance of “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors – so if you can get past the expected rom-com tropes, it sounds like I Want You Back likely isn’t a bad option for your Valentine’s weekend agenda.
I Want You Back will be available for streaming Friday, February 11 on Amazon’s Prime Video. If you’re a fan of Jenny Slate, check out some other great movie performances from the actress, as well as some of other movies on Amazon Prime. Also be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what else is coming soon.
