American Horror Stories Just Debuted Its Huluween Event Posters, And OMG Eww Hulu

Following its vastly improved second season , Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s spinoff anthology American Horror Stories is set to deliver a spooky third season of WTF-ery to audiences as part of his year’s Huluween festivities, with its four all-new episodes streaming all at once with a Hulu subscription in the days ahead of Halloween’s arrival. To get audiences all riled up in the most enjoyably off-putting ways, the American Horror Story spinoff dropped a trio of posters that aim to tickle your disturbing bone, which is the one locked in the attic above the funny bone.

As opposed to the weekly drops of past years, American Horror Stories changed the schedule up to better utilize the four Season 3 episodes that had finished filming before strikes brought all but a few TV productions to a halt. The three new posters below bring the total to four so far, so does that perhaps indicate that each one is specifically representing a different episode?

Let’s take a closer look at the new looks, though obviously from behind slightly spread-apart fingers.

(Image credit: FX)

We-e-e-ell, I can’t find anything comfortable or comforting within that particular promo imagery. Nothing about this half-woman’s overly prominent skeletal structure makes me feel good about anything in life. And I don’t think she’d be able to hold herself up with those all-bone arms, but that’s a different conversation.

So what the shit is happening here? Is this creature one-half starving woman, and one-half otherworldly snake? The eyes are giving “what if Godzilla, but also cat?” while the teeth come straight out of my nightmares, and at least one of those drool droplets also comes from that same nightmare thatch. On the flip side, is this perhaps an emaciated mermaid whose extremely long tail suddenly grows a terror-mouth? That one seems less likely, but hardly impossible in the world of AHS ’ creepiest monsters .

(Image credit: FX)

And what exactly is happening here? A woman with clown-ish makeup is somehow being sucked into her computer screen, which simultaneously has a freaky-looking creature coming out of it. Is everyone else thinking what I’m thinking? Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!

Ew. That’s not a real thought. But this seems to imply that at least one episode will feature some tech-related mayhem of the most haunted variety. Am I the only one who is getting Infantata vibes from that ghoulishness coming out of the screen? It may just be the blacked-out eyes, but now I’m all in on this being the — wait for it — Internetfantata.

(Image credit: FX)

Another discomforting image from the American Horror Stories team, and one that feels like it could have also stood in for AHS: Delicate, or perhaps as a mirror reflection of that plot. Whereas that season is focused on something potentially evil growing inside a seemingly innocent woman, this image appears to show a possibly not-so-kind creature whose body encapsulates someone trying to escape. A person bursting out of an alien, instead of the other way around, would be a fun spin.

Because that’s probably an alien’s figure, right? The sleek head, long neck, protruding shoulders and hourglass body shape indicate something slightly inhuman, even though nothing is too extreme in that way. Except for the whole body inside the body thing. A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 2, anyone?

Check out one of the gnarly teasers for American Horror Stories Season 3 below!

Amidst other upcoming horror TV shows, American Horror Stories will make its Huluween streaming debut on Hulu on Thursday, October 26.