American Horror Stories Season 3: Premiere Date And Other Things We Know

American Horror Stories is back for round three, and this is what we know so far.

Plenty of excellent anthology TV shows have taken the world by storm, but in my eyes, there is no better one than American Horror Story . The FX series, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, tells a new story each season, filled with mystery, horror, and all things eerie. Plus is usually features all-star casts. This series ended up getting so popular that a spinoff came soon after – American Horror Stories.

Although the title remains quite similar to the original series, American Horror Stories sets itself apart by delivering fresh tales in every episode, often introducing a brand-new cast. American Horror Stories Season 3 is right around the corner, poised to premiere on Hulu, and we're ready to spill all the exciting details you've been eagerly awaiting.

Get ready, horror fans, because American Horror Stories Season 3 will premiere on October 26, 2023. This would make it a part of the 2023 TV schedule , so we're close.

There Will Be Four Episodes Released At The Same Time

Also confirmed by Hulu was that there would be four episodes for this season, all released at the same time on October 26th as part of the "Huluween" event. You can even see the poster that was teased for it down below:

(Image credit: FX)

It is a bit unfortunate that we only have four episodes. The first season had seven episodes, and the second had eight, so this is a significantly shorter amount. But if the stories are good enough, I'll be alright with it.

American Horror Stories is an Anthology Series

As mentioned before, American Horror Stories is an anthology series. While American Horror Story follows a new storyline each season, American Horror Stories follows different storylines in every new episode.

We're not sure what the episodes would entail. Still, plenty of exciting stories have been done on the show, from a return to the Murder House from American Horror Story Season 1 to brand new tales like "Dollhouse."

Lisa Rinna Will Headline An Episode

Deadline confirmed in June 2023 that Lisa Rinna is set to headline one of the episodes of American Horror Stories Season 3.

Rinna is known for her roles in shows such as Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place, and (of course) The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She was also a main contestant on Dancing with the Stars in 2006 and appeared in several guest roles on TV series' like Community, Entourage, Veronica Mars, and more.

We know very little about the current cast. Several actors have appeared in American Horror Stories, including Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, Judith Light, Danny Trejo, and even Max Greenfield (who played the hilarious Schmidt in New Girl ).

The American Horror Stories Season 2 cast was incredible. So, if past seasons indicate, the cast will be star-studded just as much.

One Episode Will Be Called "Tapeworm."

Also reported from that Deadline article is that the episode Rinna will headline is called "Tapeworm." The plot of this episode is unknown so far.

Each season has featured some fantastic episodes. Season 2 especially had some great ones that we ranked from worst to best , so hopefully, these next four will be as good.