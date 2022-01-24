An Eagle-Eyed TikTok User Has Spotted A Mistake In Disney+’s The Book Of Boba Fett

Major franchises are often good at keeping their audiences fully immersed in fantastical worlds with special effects and monstrous sets, but no show is perfect. Occasionally, a Starbucks coffee cup might end up in a fantasy series, or a crew member might appear unintentionally in the background . It looks like The Book of Boba Fett is the latest to feature a on-screen goof, and this one involves an exposed set piece.

An eagle-eyed TikTok user spotted a "blink and you'll miss it" mistake in Disney+’s The Book Of Boba Fett. Specifically, Basii_17 spotted a moment in Episode 3 that featured a bit of a construction faux pas. Check out the surprising scene in question below, which shows exposed wood and a “building” that wasn't really a building at all.

Wow, is this evidence that all of Mos Espa is constructed all as part of some elaborate lie for Boba Fett? Is this all a big facade?!?

Hey, I’m not one to rule out any twists and turns in Star Wars, though in this case, this feels like more of a production error than anything. Obviously, someone with the camera pulled things just a hair too far out, and the VFX team didn’t catch it and work their magic to make it unnoticeable. Like I mentioned before, these things happen, and The Book Of Boba Fett is far from the first series to have a mistake like this get noticed.

In fact, The Book Of Boba Fett isn’t even the first Star Wars story to make a mistake like this. The Mandalorian featured a goof of its own with “Jeans Guy,” a man donning jeans and a t-shirt who unintentionally appeared in the background of the "Chapter 12." The gaffe made for an interesting talking point for a hot minute by amused Star Wars fans.

The reason why fans might quickly forget things like Jeans Guy or this latest error is that streaming shows allow for editors to go in and fix any mistakes from an episode rather quickly. Jeans Guy got erased speedily enough, so I don't think it will be too long before Episode 3 of The Book Of Boba Fett no longer features this latest bit of world-breaking. At least there will be some evidence of its existence via TikTok, assuming the video stays online for the forseeable future. There’s still evidence of Game of Thrones’ coffee goof online , so I think this one could live on the internet for years to come as well.

The Book Of Boba Fett streams new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays. The action is heating up for the bounty hunter and his cohort Fennec Shand, though I’m beginning to have some serious doubts the two can stand against whatever threatens their delicate hold on Mos Espa in the coming weeks. While waiting to see how things shape out, head to our 2022 TV premiere schedule to see what else is on the way!