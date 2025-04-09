Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar Got A Season 2 Poster, And Fans Keep Making The Same Comment

With the dawn of streaming came something that many television fans could have never expected: a time when new shows come to us year round. This means that the best streaming services face some serious competition as they debut series on the 2025 TV schedule , and while viewers who’ve been looking forward to Season 2 of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Fubar (which you can watch with a Netflix subscription ) are glad to have a poster and looks at the new episodes now, they keep making the same comments.

What Are People Saying About The Fubar Season 2 Poster?

I don’t know if you realize this, but if you subscribe to only, say, a handful of streaming services, it’s likely that there are 18.2 billion brand new TV series that you can watch, right now. Obviously, we all have to make our choices, so promoting things like Fubar Season 2 is a big deal , because the 2025 Netflix schedule could only benefit from the release becoming as big of a hit as the first season of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s action comedy .

However, the recent release of the poster, which features the Terminator lead and co-star Carrie-Anne Moss dressed up and in a somewhat romantic pose, also has a major gaffe in it that fans can’t stop commenting on. Let’s go ahead and take a look at it (on the second slide in the Instagram post), and then get into those responses, shall we?

Alright, y’all…Who did this? I mean, I can understand that if you take a quick glance at the poster you might not notice that Moss’ arm, which is holding a gun but very much in the wrong position for her to be leaning back like that, is totally incorrect. I must say, even Trinity wouldn’t have been able to do that while inside The Matrix. People took to the comments, and had lots to say about this:

You guys should really hire a designer who understand how anatomy works. That hand should have the thumb pointing down

On the poster, If she is leaning back, how can her arm turn like that? The gun should be upside down right?

That hand position is just impossible, you try holding a gun over your head and see where your thumbs position are

It's impossible for a human being to hold a gun in that pose. What a terrible poster execution. No one spotted that mistake!😢

I’m totally with the last person on this. To play devil’s advocate, let’s say that only one person was involved in each step of the process that led to this poster being put on social media. That’s one who put that crazy photo together, one to design the overall poster, one to approve it, another to assemble the post and add it on Insta, after yet another person (probably) looked at the whole post and gave the OK on that. We’re likely talking about at least five individuals who looked at this thing, but no one said, “Uhhhh, hold on a minute…” HOW?!

Actually, looking at it again, I know that the Memento actress is being held up by the True Lies actor, but I don’t think anything about the positioning of her body is correct. Her hand is improbably positioned, along with her back, neck and arm being too straight for someone who’s being thrown into a backbend, even one that’s being supported. “2x the Fubar” is right. Let’s hope that the episodes aren’t fucked up beyond all recognition when the show drops on June 12!