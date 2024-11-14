Sophie Turner May Be Our Next Lara Croft, Tomb Raider, But I'm Even More Pumped About Who She's Teaming Up With

The 2025 TV schedule promises to introduce some exciting new players to the world of streaming and broadcast. Unfortunately, I don’t think we’ll be seeing Amazon’s new Tomb Raider series for Prime Video arriving in that timeframe, but stranger things have happened.

Alas, here I am standing excited to see Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner potentially crowned as the next live-action Lara Croft. But who she’s teaming up with is even more exciting, especially for fans of the James Bond movies.

Sophie Turner Is Close To Becoming The Next Live-Action Tomb Raider

What we know so far about Tomb Raider’s TV show has changed, now that Ms. Turner is in negotiations to carry the torch that Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander had carried before her. Per Deadline’s reporting, the former X-Men star is “in negotiations” to be the lead for Amazon-MGM Studios’ streaming original. However, I’m still holding firm to the expectation that it’ll be sometime until we see Ms. Croft raiding any antiquities of bygone eras.

(Image credit: CDE Entertainment)

For as epic and grand as the legendary video game’s stories tend to be, that means there’s going to probably be a healthy balance of on location shoots and studio time ahead for Sophie Turner. Not to mention, there’s bound to be tons of training for the English actor to undergo, so as to pull off all the epic Tomb Raider style action we’ll be seeing.

However, I’m pumped for two reasons about this new series, with the first being the fact that Turner will make history as the first British actor to play Lara in live-action. And the second is where those 007 connections I mentioned come into play.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

I’m Even More Pumped About Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Part In Resurrecting Tomb Raider

Award winning writer and Prime Video vet Phoebe Waller-Bridge is the person who’s overseeing this episodic rebirth, and that’s something also something to celebrate. Our own Phillip Sledge has his reasons why Bridge’s Tomb Raider duties are exciting , so I’ll try not to retread that ground myself. However, I need to highlight one of those previously mentioned points, as it’s a given when it comes to my areas of expertise and fandom.

Just as Daniel Craig’s No Time To Die praise for the Fleabag creator’s work on his final 007 adventure, I too happen to be particularly excited to see how Ms. Waller-Bridge will apply those skills to longform TV. Also, since she played a major role in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has an even keener eye into where the balance of astute puzzles and all-out set pieces lies; seeing as she's acted through a story like that herself.

(Image credit: Netflix)