Another One-Season Streaming Show Got Canceled, This Time On Max

The streaming business can be quite unpredictable as far as content is concerned. While plenty of platforms have churned out a number of popular shows that run for multiple seasons, many have a tendency to do away with productions after only one. Most notably, Netflix has axed one-season series more than a few times more than a few times over the past several years. Well, another streamer has now pulled the plug on a single-season show, and the company in question is Max.

What Show Did Max Cancel After Only One Season?

Max, which was originally known as HBO Max, has dropped more than a few fresh titles throughout the spring season, one of which being the drama series The Girls on the Bus. The Melissa Benoist-led series premiered back in March, before finishing up its 10-episode season in early May. Fans may now be said to learn, though, that the finale will now serve as the series’ capper, as Deadline reports that it's been axed. Following the decision, the entertainment company released a statement, which was shared with the trade:

While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus, we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television. We are so proud of this powerful story of found family and the celebration of journalism, in all its forms. We thank them and our unrivaled cast for all their incredible work and collaboration.

The show is co-created by The Vampire Diaries ’ Julie Plece and Amy Chozick, whose 2018 memoir, Chasing Hillary, served as the basis for the series. It follows four very different female journalists, who are covering a fictional election and in the process of doing that, form a bond. Melissa Benoist (former star of the since-ended Supergirl) is joined in the ensemble cast by Christina Elmore, Natasha Behnam, Brandon Scott and Carla Gugino. The series has received relatively mixed reviews since its debut.

News of the political drama’s demise is sure to disappoint those who’d become invested in it. What those people should keep in mind, though, is that they’re not the only ones feeling the pain associated with a streaming show being cut after only one season.

Other Series Have Been Canceled After One Season During The Past Several Months

Among the canceled or ending shows in 2024 are a few titles that have short stints on streaming services. In late March, Hulu canceled Death and Other Details – a mystery comedy starring Mandy Patinkin and Violett Beane – after only one season. At the beginning of the year, Disney+ also axed American Born after eight episodes, despite the fantastical coming-of-age series having a Rotten Tomatoes score over 90% . That show also had some serious star power behind it, as Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan were two of the cast members.

Additionally, Netflix canned action-comedy Obliterated after one season in February. And, the following month, the streamer extended that same decision on freshman title (and fellow Michell Yeoh-fronted drama) The Brothers Sun, in what was an under-the-radar cancellation . This month, Apple TV+’s Constellation was put to rest as well after a single season. So it goes without saying that The Girls on the Bus is far from alone.

Melissa Benoist’s show could, theoretically, be picked up by another streamer but, as of right now, there’s been no indication as to whether that’s a true possibility. At any rate, you can still stream the series in its entirety using a Max subscription , and anyone who’s looking for something new can check out the 2024 TV schedule .