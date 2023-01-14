Netflix Has Canceled Yet Another One-Season Show After Axing 1899 And More

It’s pretty much no secret at this point that Netflix has no qualms about cancelling TV shows, particularly those that have only just finished their inaugural season. 2023 is still young, but the mega streamer has already been busy when it comes to dropping the axe. Just within the last week or so, the service cancelled sci-fi thriller 1899 after Season 1 , and the same happened to animated comedy Inside Job . The latter move really left fans in disarray, since the show had already been renewed beforehand. Well, now another one-season show has been cancelled, and it’s Neil Patrick Harris’ Uncoupled.

The comedy’s demise was reported by Variety , which did not provide specifics on the motive behind the decision to axe the series. The show was created by Sex and the City alum Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman. This isn’t the only production that Star had set up at the streamer, as he’s also the creator of the megahit Emily in Paris, which recently dropped its third season and already has a fourth on the way. As of this writing, neither Star and Richman nor the principal cast have publicly commented on the cancellation.

Set in Manhattan, Uncoupled focused on real estate agent Michael Lawson (Neil Patrick Harris), whose world is turned upside down when his partner (Tuc Watkins) of 17 years abruptly dumps him. Michael, in his late-40s, subsequently has to adjust to the single life and quickly learns that the gay dating scene is far different from what it once was. The show also starred Tisha Campbell, Brooks Ashmanskas, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden. Upon its release, the sitcom received mostly positive reviews and even made its way to Netflix’s Top 10 trending list.

Ahead of the series’ release, the Uncoupled cast was open about what drew them to the production and what it was like to actually make it. Neil Patrick Harris was impressed by the way in which the creatives balanced camp with drama and other elements . Tisha Campbell and Marcia Gay Harden also opened up about learning from each other while filming the season. A number of critics made note of the program’s impressive roster of talent while giving their reviews, and there’s another aspect of it that some made note of as well.

Several pundits acknowledged the series’ significance in regard to LGBTQ+ representation. It specifically sheds light on the romantic lives of gay men who are in their late 40s and early 50 – which one could argue doesn’t get highlighted all that often on TV or in film.. Series stars Tuc Watkins and Emerson Brooks pointed out how the show helped to further the evolution of gay characters and steered away from long-employed tropes. Watkins also noted that thanks to the series and others, “The change is actually here, and we’re seeing more and more of that.”

Considering that Netflix doesn’t release viewership data, it’s difficult to speculate as to what exactly led the company to cancel Uncoupled as it did shows like Inside Job and 1899. Who knows, there may be hope for the comedy, as another streamer could theoretically pick it up for an additional season. However, at this point in time, such plans don’t seem to be in motion.