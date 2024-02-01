Netflix Canceled Obliterated After One Season, And After Hearing The Creators' Plan For Season 2 I'm Really Bummed About It
Sadly, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.
Sadly, Obliterated has fallen victim to Netflix's trend of canceling shows after one season. The action comedy series created by Cobra Kai's Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald was only able to send its characters on one tipsy mission before getting the ax. However, they did have a plan if the show got renewed, and knowing that strategy makes this news even more of a bummer.
After getting a straight-to-series order from the streamer, and premiering in November of last year, THR reported that Obliterated will not return for a second season.
The series followed a special-ops team played by Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, C. Thomas Howell and more after they thought they completed a world-saving mission in Las Vegas. So, they decided to party it up. However, in the middle of the party, they learned that the world wasn't saved yet, and they were forced to go on another mission while high, drunk, hungry and out of it. Basically, it was like if you took The Hangover and upped the action.
This is incredibly sad news as a fan of the show, because when I spoke with Hurwitz, Schlossberg and Heald about the series before it premiered, they already had a plan in place if it got picked up for a second season. While speaking about Obliterated's potential to come back, and how Season 1 was close-ended, Heald said this about how they'd approach it:
So, kind of like The White Lotus, the plan was to tell one full story per season and take the Obliterated cast to a new location to send them on another mission. I adored the first season, and I had so much fun seeing this crazy cast of characters attempt to save the world while drunk, high and out of it. While we can compare it to shows that switch things up with every season, Heald noted that their inspiration for this idea was rooted in some of the best action films, like Die Hard. He said:
The hope was to jump from party city to party city, and Schlossberg explained that to me, noting:
Sadly, it will have to stay a hope, and what happened in Vegas will have to stay there. However, you can always go back and watch the wildly fun series with a Netflix subscription. Also, we'll thankfully be getting the sixth season of Cobra Kai on the 2024 TV schedule, so there will be more fun to look forward to from Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald.
But for now, let's pour one out for Obliterated. It was sadly around for a good time, not a long time. However, I'll always be holding out hope that someday we'll get another adventure from this crew in a new party city.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
