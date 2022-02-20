The Vampire Diaries Creator's New Show Is Heading Back To Streaming After Bouncing From Netflix To The CW

The Vampire Diaries creator Julie Plec has been keeping busy as of late. Just last month, it was reported that she and TVD co-creator Kevin Williamson had landed a straight-to-series order for their new comic book adaptation of Ryan Parrott’s Dead Day. Now, Plec has received some good news on another TV project, as the series has officially landed a streaming home after bouncing between Netflix and The CW.

Over two years ago, Julie Plec’s The Girls on the Bus got a series order at Netflix before moving to The CW to begin development. But now, the series has finally found a permanent home at HBO Max, according to Deadline. The drama series, adapted from a book by Amy Chozick, has received a straight-to-series order from the streamer.

The Girls on the Bus comes from the TVD creator, Amy Chozick, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV and is specifically inspired by the chapter of the same name in Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling. The show is centered on four female journalists who find love, friendship and everything in between while on the political trail following presidential candidates.

Recently, Julie Plec has had her hands full with other small-screen projects as well. She's remained in her vampire roots by adapting the popular Vampire Academy series for Peacock. Of course, she's also still working on The Originals spinoff, Legacies, which is in its fourth season (and has left viewers with questions in the midst of its hiatus).

Casting for The Girls on the Bus is reportedly underway, so it’s likely we could get more production updates in the coming months. The series is definitely a change of pace for fans that are used to the producer's supernatural-leaning shows. Though the intriguing plot could attract both politics junkies and casual viewers. Should the series prove to be successful, one has to wonder if other chapters of Amy Chozick's book will be adapted.

The only potential downside to all of this new content from Julie Plec is that fans of The Vampire Diaries franchise likely won’t be getting a new spin-off any time soon. But Legacies is still going strong on The CW, so at least that production can still provide connections to TVD and The Originals. Plus, there's still the possibility of some fan-favorite characters showing up once again. But of course, the fans who love this aspect of Plec's work should do themselves a favor and, at least, give her upcoming show a chance.

There's no word on when The Girls on the Bus will be premiering on HBO Max, but hopefully a release window is confirmed sooner rather than later. And when it does premiere, we'll see if both Netflix and The CW missed out by not taking a chance on the series. In the meantime, check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule for more on the series headed your way this year.