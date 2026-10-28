How To Watch Love Island Australia 2026 Online And Stream For Free

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere Date: Monday, October 26 Time: 8:30pm AEDT (Mon-Thu) Channel: Channel 9 Free stream: 9Now (AU) US stream: Hulu (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Love Island Australia Season 8

Things are spicing up Down Under as new contestants (and a few familiar faces) enter the Fiji villa to find love and cause some drama. Read on as we explain how to watch Love Island Australia season 8 and stream every installment wherever you are.

This season will see former lovers Natalie Maree and Jack Wheldon thrown together once more, which is sure to cause some chaos. Naturally, host Sophie Monk will be more than happy to stir things up at any opportunity.

Meanwhile, the other Love Island contestants include the son of former Prime Minister of Tonga Sialeʻataongo Tuʻivakanō, a former Miss New Zealand winner, former NRL and A-League athletes, and one man who claims he can attract women by barking at them in the street. If that wasn't enough, we've also got one fitness fanatic who has dated another former Love Island contestant, so she knows exactly what to expect here.

If that all sounds like the perfect recipe for romance, tantalizing twists and turns, and just the right amount of mayhem, you've come to the right place. Here's how to watch Love Island Australia 2026.

How to watch Love Island Australia 2026 online free in Australia

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Season 8 of Love Island Australia airs daily on Channel 9 (Mondays through Thursday) at 8:30pm AEDT in Australia.

Channel 9 is a free-to-air channel in Australia, and you can catch up with the show on-demand by checking in on the free 9Now platform from 10am AEDT.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access 9Now back home

How to watch Love Island Australia 2026 from anywhere

If you're an Australian citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can watch Love Island Australia season 8 and stream every episode just like you would back home.

While 9Now is only available to Australians and blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address, allowing you to watch Australian TV from anywhere by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join an Oz based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Love Island Australia as if you were at home with a VPN Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 9Now. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for 9Now, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in Australia.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island Australia Season 8, head to 9Now.

How to watch Love Island Australia 2026 in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Hulu is the home of the hit dating show in the US, and subscribers can stream Love Island Australia season 8 daily. Episodes began on Monday, October 26.

To watch Love Island Australia on Hulu you only need its on-demand plan, starting from $11.99 a month (or $18.99 a month to ditch commercials). That's after a very generous 30-day Hulu free trial for new members.

Remember, if you're an Aussie abroad and want to watch via 9Now, you can always port yourself back home and watch concurrent with Australia using a VPN.

Can you watch Love Island Australia 2026 in Canada?

Love Island Australia usually airs on Hayu and CTV, but there is currently no plans for releasing the latest edition in Canada.

If you're an Aussie travelling in Canada wanting to connect to 9Now, you can do so with a VPN.

Can you watch Love Island Australia 2026 in the UK?

Similar to Canada, there is no release date for Love Island Australia 2026 in the UK at the moment. However, we do know that it'll land on ITVX eventually, and it'll be free to watch.

Away from home while the show airs? You can still tune in as normal with a VPN.

Everything you need to know about Love Island Australia Season 8

Who are the Love Island Australia 2026 boys?

Jack Wheldon, 24, tradie trainer, Gold Coast

Jarrar Haidar, 22, diesel fitter, Wollongong

Jordan Kaho, 24, Airbnb owner, Canberra

Keanu Wainohu, 25, tradie, Sydney

Lachlan Cubis, 26, chiropractor, Sydney

Merizel dos Santos, 28, model, Gold Coast

Oliver Spitteler, 26, personal trainer, Perth

Who are the Love Island Australia 2026 girls?

Amanda Boue, 26, jeweller & model, Sydney

Ava Toulson, 24, traffic controller, Perth

Layla Wilson, 22, pilates instructor, Canberra

Natalie Maree, 23, airline ground crew, Gold Coast

Phoebe Jamieson, 23, unemployed, Adelaide/London, U.K.

Samantha Poole, 23, model & content creator, Whangārei, New Zealand

Shawnee Schein, 27, online fitness coach, Gold Coast

Who is hosting Love Island Australia season 8? Australian singer, actress, model and TV personality Sophie Monk is the host of Love Island Australia 2026. She rose to fame in 2000 thanks to her role in the girl group Bardot, who won the first season of Popstars Australia. Monk has been in a handful of movies throughout her career, too, including Date Movie, Click, Sex and Death 101, and The Hills Run Red. Her TV work includes winning The Celebrity Apprentice Australia, being a judge on Australia's Got Talent, appearing in The Bachelorette Australia, and she has hosted Love Island since 2018.