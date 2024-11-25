Arcane’s Showrunner Discussed Spinoff Plans Following The Series Finale, And There’s One Particular Project I’m Really Pumped For

Major spoilers for Arcane Season 2 lie ahead!

Now that all three acts of Arcane's second and final season are out amid the 2024 TV schedule , fans of one of Netflix's best shows are hungry for more content -- and it looks like we’re going to get it. Throughout the season, there were teases regarding how the franchise would shift its focus away from Zaun and Piltover, and the fantasy show's co-creator, Christian Linke, is discussing plans for more spinoff series. There's even one, in particular, that I'm most excited for.

What The Arcane Co-Creator Said About Upcoming Spinoffs

While speaking to Twitch streamer Necrit94 , Christian Linke talked about his team's process of creating the acclaimed show. He talked about the process of choosing champions and lore for the franchise. There are over 140 champions in League of Legends, 169 to be exact, each a drop in the bucket for the greater world of Runeterra. Each country also has its own individual stories, too. So, when asked how they choose, Linke said:

We have a lot of data. We know which characters our audience like and play a lot. It takes quite some effort to understand the difference between people picking champions because they win, versus people picking champions because they like them. But we pay attention to that. So, we don’t just go with who’s popular because they win, but, where’s resonance, and how do you define resonance? But I'm very confident that we're looking at the right regions where there's a lot of fandoms, a lot of interest.

Linke says the creative process mimics how someone who plays the game will go through different stints with characters. So it’s understandable that the showrunners will have other stories that interest them as well. Linke previously discussed spinoff concepts with CinemaBlend. Obviously, the EP -- who co-created the show with Alex Yee -- can't say too much about the future. But what he did say should get people hyped:

I’ll give you a little something. I’ll tell you this. ... We are investing quite a bit in Noxus, Ionia and Demacia. We start really with character stories. We start really with character stories, I’m very confident that we’re investing in the right stories, because simply those were the answers we have seen in these threads.

If you're familiar with League, then you know this is huge, as there are a lot of champions from those specific areas. There's also a considerable amount of lore surrounding these countries. Now, I just have to shout out one potential project that seems to be coming.

The Arcane Spinoff I’m Most Looking Forward To And Here’s Why

Throughout Arcane Season 2, fans were introduced to a group of mages from Noxus called the Black Rose. Their ties to Ambessa and Mel Medarda were highlighted, and that prompted some intrigue. The series finale saw Mel taking Ambessa’s forces back to Noxus and, at the same time, viewers saw a strange raven. So, with all this evidence, it’s clear that the action is moving to Noxus, which is exciting! That's especially because it looks like the team will be doing something very creative with the lore.

The Black Rose's presence in Piltover was due to a desire to take down Ambessa as penance for a past transgression involving one of her children. That child was later revealed to be Mel, and it was because she possessed latent abilities as a mage.

The three-eyed Raven also signifies an exciting prospect. On social media, those who play League immediately recognized this as a nod to Swain, another champion who is the Noxian grand general. The presence of the bird also has fans of the game already speculating how Fortiche is going to tackle Swain, given that he only gets his powers after being gravely injured during Noxus’ invasion of Ionia.

Given that knowledge, it would mean Ionia would have already had to have been invaded. Per League lore, Noxus is given the weapons to invade Ionia by Singed, another champion that fans saw on Arcane and, as of now, Singed is still in Piltover. Singed did work with Ambessa and the Noxians, but there are still question in need of answering.