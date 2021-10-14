As Marvel’s Secret Invasion Begins Filming, Samuel L. Jackson Celebrated With An F-Bomb

While Marvel is getting ready to premiere Hawkeye in time for the holiday season, Secret Invasion is starting production. Star and MCU veteran Samuel L. Jackson is celebrating the beginning by dropping an expletive on social media, though it doesn’t quite compare to his iconic line in Snakes On a Plane.

Samuel L. Jackson is getting ready to reprise his role as Nick Fury in the upcoming Marvel and Disney+ series, Secret Invasion, and he’s showing off on Instagram. The actor posted a photo to the social media site of him wearing a shirt with a picture of Fury getting dusted, though Jackson is showing Thanos who’s boss by dropping the f-bomb in the caption:

A post shared by Samuel L Jackson (@samuelljackson) A photo posted by on

"Fuck that snap" indeed, after the events of Avengers: Endgame! Need I remind you that the former Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. was part of the 50% of all living things that got snapped away for five years? Fans last saw him in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where it was revealed in that movie’s post-credits scene that he and Maria Hill are actually Skrulls and the real Nick Fury is up in space working on a new project.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion has a pretty impressive cast, including Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as the Skrull Talos, Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, Academy Award-winner Olivia Colman and even Happy Gilmore’s Christopher McDonald, among many others. Even though there currently is no premiere date for the new series, filming getting started is a good sign that the show is taking some big steps forward. With a cast this big and this stacked with talent, there's no way the show won't be good.

Samuel L. Jackson’s new series was first announced in December 2020 at the Walt Disney Company’s Investor’s Day Expo following fan theories that a Secret Invasion TV show was in the works. The series is expected to tie into the larger part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, much like the other Disney+ shows. Knowing that Skrulls have been in the mix without viewers knowing it ahead of time, it will be interesting to see just how, if at all, that has changed any of the previous films and what it could mean moving forward.

Fans first saw Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the first Iron Man movie, when he showed up to recruit Tony Stark for a new idea he had with the Avengers Initiative. Since then he’s appeared in multiple films as well as ABC’s Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Samuel L. Jackson has been a staple in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Marvel’s Secret Invasion will no doubt be a great series with him and the rest of the A-list cast!

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for any more updates on Marvel’s Secret Invasion!