Why Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Chloe Bennet Is Going Hard On Denying Marvel's Secret Invasion Rumors

After playing the fan-favorite role of Daisy "Quake" Johnson for seven seasons on ABC's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Chloe Bennet made the surprising move to join The CW's Powerpuff Girls live-action series. However, following the failed pilot and the network wanting a “reworked” version of that project, Bennet ultimately dropped out. While it’s been over a year since fans last saw Bennet as Daisy Johnson on the ABC Marvel series, there’s been hope that she could return in the upcoming Marvel’s Secret Invasion series. Though the actress has some clear thoughts on the matter.

Earlier this year, it was reported that the new series was looking for “a Chinese-American woman, aged 20-25” for the Daisy/Quake role and since then, rumors have been swirling that Chloe Bennet could reprise her S.H.I.E.L.D. character once again. Following a frustrating experience at Target, Bennet decided to take to Instagram Stories to put the rumors to rest once and for all, noting (via TVLine):

I am in no way attached or involved, even at all or a little bit, in the Secret Invasion Marvel thing. I honestly don’t even know what that is. It’s gotten to the point where every day I’m getting hundreds of messages about this and getting approached in person — today it was in the tampon aisle at Target — so I figured I would clear the air. To be clear, I love the enthusiasm, and all of your messages are from such a pure place. ... I just feel really bad.

This is not the first rumor that Chloe Bennet has had to deal with that involves her potential return to the MCU. In February 2021, it was also rumored that she’d be returning as Daisy Johnson for a new Marvel series. However, in that case she also replied to a fan in response to the rumor, saying she wishes it was legit. While it’s nice that Daisy is getting more recognition beyond Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., fans may have to wait a little longer to see the character on-screen once more, if it ever happens.

Even though Chloe Bennet isn’t returning, for now, could she at some point in the future? Ahead of the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. series finale last year, she had said in an interview she “definitely would” return as Quake if she were ever given the chance, so it's not outside the realm of possibility. We can always hope we get a Daisy/Quake cameo from her in Secret Invasion or perhaps a future Marvel project. Now that she’s no longer doing the Powerpuff reboot, Bennet has a little more time on her hands and a world of chances to be a superhero again.

We can hope that something Marvel happens for her.