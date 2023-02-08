Ashton Kutcher Claims His Awkward Press Photos With Reese Witherspoon Were To Avoid Affair Rumors

Romantic comedies are a tried and true genre in the film world, which seems to be having a moment right now thanks to the release of projects like Ticket to Paradise and Shotgun Wedding. Next up is Netflix's Your Place or Mine (opens in new tab), which stars Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon. The pair have been making a ton of headlines lately thanks to their seemingly awkward red carpet photos. And now Kutcher claims he posed awkwardly in order to avoid any rumors about an affair with his co-star. Let's break it all down.

Ahead of Your Place or Mine's release on Netflix, Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon have been doing a press tour. During that time they've posed for a number of photos, going viral in the process for seemingly being uncomfortable around each other... so much so that Kutcher's wife Mila Kunis called them out about it. But he recently appeared on the Chicks in the Office (opens in new tab) podcast, where he offered his perspective by saying:

Here's the thing: If I put my arm around her, and was like all friendly with her, I'd be having an affair with her. Like, the rumor would be that I'm having an affair with her. If I stand next to her and put my hands in my pockets so there's no chance that could be the rumor, the rumor is we don't like each other. Reese and I are really good friends, we're really close. I don't need to defend that.

Well, there you have it. It looks like Ashton Kutcher felt like he was damned either way, regarding just how affectionate he was with Reese Witherspoon while promoting Your Place or Mine. Given that the project is a romantic comedy, folks might expect the pair of A-listers to be more chummy while on the red carpet. But Kutcher didn't want any salacious rumors about his collaboration with the Oscar winner to circulate.

Ashton Kutcher's comments from Chicks in the Office offer a perspective on the reality of fame. While on the podcast he shared how largely disinterested he is in pop culture, including various viral moments he's had over the years. Kutcher seems to think that there was going to be coverage of his interactions with Reese Witherspoon either way, and doesn't feel the need to prove his close friendship with his Your Place or Mine co-star.

As previously mentioned, Ashton Kutcher has had a number of viral moments lately, including those photos with Reese Witherspoon. He recently revealed that he was at a karaoke bar and didn't realize that he was actually watching Grammy winning pop star Harry Styles. Then there was the discourse about how often he and Mila Kunis bathe their children. Being famous is weird.

Your Place or Mine will hit Netflix on February 10th. In the meantime, check out the 2023 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.