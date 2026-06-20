Aubrey Plaza Reacted To Her Prime Video Show Getting Canceled After One Season With Heartbreaking Parks And Rec Reference

The 2026 TV schedule included the first series Aubrey Plaza ever co-created, and it's called Kevin. It premiered for those with an Amazon Prime subscription two months ago, but if you were hoping for another season of the adult animation, Plaza shared some bad news that involved a heartbreaking callback to Parks and Recreation.

The comedy, which follows a cat adjusting to life after his two owners separated, is the latest 2026 TV cancellation. That list already included quite a few shows from Prime Video. Here's what Plaza had to say about her series ending:

Amazon Prime is not picking up Kevin for another season. Very disappointing since we were just getting going. I want to say thank you to all the fans that watched our show and all of the incredible cast and crew that worked so hard to make this dream come alive…

Kevin earned mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers, but must have gotten lost in the streaming shuffle given its fate. The series boasted an incredible voice cast including Jason Schwartzman as Kevin alongside the likes of Plaza, John Waters, Amy Sedaris, and Whoopi Goldberg.

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It's understandable that Plaza would find the news "disappointing", especially considering the show didn't get much of a chance to find a footing with audiences. As she added in her Instagram post:

I remember on the early days of Parks & Rec when we all thought we would be cancelled because our ratings weren’t great. Our numbers. But we had some special humans over at NBC that believed in the show and let us grow and let audiences fall in love with our characters. I was hoping for this for Kevin but sadly we are living in a different time in our industry. I hope the machines won’t ruin everything. Maybe Kevin will find a new owner someday. Love you all very much. Meow.

Can you imagine if Parks and Recreation had ended after one season? We would have missed out on so many of the show's great bits, guest stars and such! Nowadays, it's pretty universally agreed among fans of the NBC comedy show that it didn't get off to the best start, but because the network believed in it, it became the kind of TV series we still rewatch on streaming all the time.

And it ended over ten years ago. Parks and Recreation may seem like a no-brainer of a show to have as many seasons as it should now. However, when it was actually on the air, the cast and creators have said on many different occasions that they never felt completely safe from cancellation.

Aubrey Plaza makes a sad but very eloquent point about the importance of TV shows like Kevin getting the room to be developed and supported, rather than dying on arrival. However, it sounds like Plaza isn't giving up, and hopes to see the show get picked up by another "owner" so she and her team can continue to produce Kevin.

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While the cancellation of Kevin is a tough blow, Plaza is keeping plenty busy lately. She already stars in two movies that are coming out in 2027. She'll be in a comedy called Animal Friends alongside Ryan Reynolds, Jason Momoa and Dan Levy coming in January, and she's also in Michael B. Jordan's remake of The Thomas Crown Affair, hitting theaters next March. So, there's still plenty to look forward to, as we continue to hope that Kevin finds a new home.