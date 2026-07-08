A New Amazon Prime Series Just Got Canceled (Despite Cracking The Top 10)

Those who watch streaming shows likely know that a number of them can have short shelf lives, as streamers like Netflix and Peacock tend to cancel shows after a single season. Well, a series that's available with a Prime Video subscription has now been axed after a single season, and it was performing well on the platform. The Scott Foley-led drama It's Not Like That will has reached its conclusion and, given its position on the streaming charts and its positive reviews, I'm wondering why.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

It was reported by Deadline this week that It's Not Like That, a collaboration between Prime Video and Wonder Project, would end with one season just a month after it launched globally on the aforementioned platform. It seems the company wasn't impressed with the faith-based series' run on the 2026 TV schedule, though without knowing the viewership numbers, we can't give the exact reason for why the cancellation axe came down.

It's Not Like That Has A Perfect Score On Rotten Tomatoes And A Top Spot On The Streaming Charts

Based on the streaming charts, it seemed that It's Not Like That was attracting lots of eyes on Prime Video. While the series was available with the Wonder Project add-on back in late January, it was released to all Prime Video users on May 15th. Amazon started releasing its Top 10 streaming shows on a weekly basis, with It's Not Like That coming in at 9 on June 3rd. As of this writing, it's currently ranked 6th among the platform's most-watched television shows, and it has a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Some may be tempted to think that a show securing a Top 10 spot within Prime Video's rankings would mean it's drawing enough viewers to justify another season. But, with streamers keeping quiet about their true viewership numbers, maybe we shouldn't be so confident about how shows are doing if they're on the bottom half of streaming. Of course, shows can always get canceled for various reasons beyond viewership and popularity, so this is just speculation.

What Is It's Not Like That About?

Created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, It's Not Like That centers on a recently widowed pastor named Malcolm, who is trying to overcome his grief and continue life with his three children. He ends up finding common ground with his late wife's best friend, Lori (Erinn Hayes), whose husband filed for divorce and left their children behind. The duo begin to develop feelings for each other, leading to complications and uncertainties regarding what they should do.

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It's not the kind of show fans may expect from Scott Foley, especially if they're used to seeing him in the Scream movies. Erinn Hayes also gives a good performance alongside other cast members, which makes it all the more confusing that Amazon gave the boot to this eight-episode series. The series also doesn't seem to be particularly expensive to make, at least compared to what we'll see in other upcoming projects for Prime Video like Tomb Raider or Fallout Season 3.

What's worse is that it comes at a time when Hollywood, in general, is suffering from a lack of great romance films and shows. Again, we can only speculate as to why Prime decided to drop the show, but maybe people just aren't feeling the love these days. Though, admittedly, the love story in this Prime original is messier than the usual feel-good romance.