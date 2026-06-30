Amazon Just Canceled One Of My Guilty Pleasures. If Only Another Spicy Series Was On The Way...

Those with Amazon Prime Video subscriptions have an absolute glut of content to choose from. While I will admit these originals range wildly in quality and in genre, it’s safe to say there are a lot of fans of programming for shows from Reacher to the recently ended The Boys and, of course, Maxton Hall. It’s the latter series we are sadly here to talk about today, as Amazon announced Maxton Hall is going the way of the dinosaur.

That’s right, Amazon’s been on a bit of a cancelling spree lately, with Gen V getting axed and The Boys ending its tumultuous final season run. Now, fans of spicy romance will also need to say goodbye to Maxton Hall.

Dubbed from the original German, the series was a surprise hit on Amazon Prime. The spicy series was actually set in Britain and followed an unlikely romance between a scholarship kid and the son of one of the more powerful families in the area. It’s based on a book and a total guilty pleasure. I watched the whole first series in a day and a half.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

But now, as happens with even the most popular of TV shows, all good things must come to an end.

(Image credit: Amazon)

There Is Some Good News For Fans (From A Spicy Standpoint)

Amazon Prime isn’t unceremoniously dropping the series. Instead, after airing the first two seasons, we will get a third season to wrap Ruby and James’ story. The series as a whole is based on a book series by Mona Kasten, and the third book, Save Us, came out back in 2025.

If you’d been paying attention to the book narrative, particularly after the stories were translated from the original German into English, you might have guessed Season 3 would be the end of the series, but Amazon's announcement this week makes it official.

Still, that doesn’t make the pill any easier to swallow. Even the cast feels the ending is bittersweet. Series lead Damian Hardung, who plays James on the show, took to Instagram to express his feelings, calling the juourney “overwhelming.”

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It can still be such an overwhelming experience to be on this journey with Maxton Hall these last couple of years, so more than happy to have had the chance to meet my fellow stars who have been through the same with their own shows. Thank you to all the fans who made the trip from all over the world- truly humbling. Can’t wait to show you what I have been working on: season three of Maxton Hall dropping in December, Into the deep blue and Corpus Delicti. I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without your support. I owe you. And thanks for understanding that I disappear into my other life and hide in the hospital from time to time. Feeling blessed. See you on the next stop on this crazy journey.

Amazon has said the show will be back for one final round of its book-to-screen adaptation in December of 2026. We’ll get six more episodes with Hardung and Harriet Herbig-Matten in the lead.

If only Amazon had another spicy series on the way. Specifically one that totally had dragons and maybe even Michael B. Jordan on board as a producer. I think if that were happening, I’d feel a whole lot better about this cancellation news. Oh… wait…