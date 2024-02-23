Avatar The Last Airbender's Zuko And The Royal Fire Nation Family Explained

Warning! If you are new to Avatar: The Last Airbender, there are major spoilers from the animated series ahead. To stream the animated ATLA and its sequel series The Legend of Korra all you need is a Netflix subscription (which is where the live-action series is too) or a Paramount+ subscription .

There’s no question that one of the best character arcs ever is Zuko’s in Avatar: The Last Airbender. The prince of the Fire Nation is banished from his homeland, and as he travels the world in search of the Avatar so he can regain his honor, we learn more about his family as well as the complex relationships and history surrounding it.

So, with Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender on the 2024 TV schedule , and the heightened excitement surrounding this beloved universe of bending, it felt like the right time to go back and review Zuko and the Royal Fire Nation Family’s history.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Fire Lord Sozin And Avatar Roku Were Best Friends

Before Aang was the Avatar, Roku was. He was from the Fire Nation, and he was best friends with Sozin, who eventually inherited the title of Fire Lord.

While Roku was mastering all four elements, Sozin was rising through the ranks and had become Fire Lord by the time the Avatar returned. As Roku learned about his friend’s desire to take over the world as well as his colonizing the Earth Kingdom, he made his disapproval known, and this is where the rift began.

The two never really made up, and when Roku died, Sozin saw it as an opportunity to take over the world. This led to the Air Nomad genocide, and eventually, Roku’s spirit helped Aang learn about and end the war his friend had started.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Fire Lord Sozin Is The Father Of Azulon

There’s not too much to this one, Fire Lord Sozin, who began the conquest of the kingdoms, known as the Hundred Year War, is where the modern Royal Fire Nation Family's story begins. While there are generations of history before that, Sozin began the war Avatar: The Last Airbender is centered around, and his child – Fire Lord Azulon – and grandchildren carried out his vision.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Zuko’s Mother Ursa Is The Granddaughter Of Avatar Roku

Late in the animated series, it’s revealed that Avatar Roku is the grandfather of Zuko’s mother Ursa, who was married to Fire Lord Ozai. The union of Ozai and Ursa connected Sozin and Roku’s story further, and it helped Zuko realize that his mission was to help the Avatar rather than his father.

Not long after Zuko learned more about his family tree, he left the palace to help Aang end the war and defeat his father, Fire Lord Ozai.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Fire Lord Ozai And Iroh Are The Children Of Azulon And Illah

Sozin’s only son, Azulon, became the Fire Lord after his father, continuing the Hundred Year War. He was married to Ilah, and they had two kids, Iroh and Ozai. Both went on to support their family’s mission. However, after Iroh lost his son, his tune changed, and he didn’t want to continue his family's legacy. Ozai, on the other hand, did, and he eventually became Fire Lord…but more on that later.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Zuko And Azula Are The Children Of Fire Lord Ozai And Ursa

Ozai and Illah then had two children, Zuko and Azula. As the older sibling, Zuko was next in line for the throne, however, his evil younger sister Auzla wanted to rule the Fire Nation just as badly. This created a very competitive relationship between the two siblings as they vied for their father’s approval.

When Zuko got banished, Azula stepped up and helped her father take over the other kingdoms. However, once the prince found the Avatar, the competition was back. Overall, the sibling rivalry between these two is strong, and while they both have the same goal of capturing the Avatar and pleasing their father for the majority of the series, they never really support each other.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

Iroh Had One Son, Lu Ten

As Zuko and Iroh’s relationship flourished into a loving father-son dynamic, the show slowly let viewers in on Iroh’s back story and his child Lu Ten.

Iroh and Lu Ten were incredibly close, and they both served in the Fire Nation’s military. Five years before the war ended, Lu Ten died during the Siege of Ba Sing Se, which his father was leading. This changed his father’s outlook on life forever, and when we meet Iroh in Avatar he’s a kind and gentle man who is still grieving the loss of his son.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

While Ozai Is The Fire Lord, Iroh Is The Older Brother

Typically, in a line of succession, the oldest child is the first in line to take over for their parents. So, in the case of Ozai and Iroh, you would have expected Iroh to become the Fire Lord because he was older.

While it’s never explicitly explained in the animated series, there are examples that indicate why Ozai inherited the throne over Iroh. In a flashback, it’s revealed that the younger brother approached their dad, Fire Lord Azulon, saying his older sibling wasn’t fit to lead the Fire Nation because he had just lost his son. This proposition angered Azulon because he loved his older son, however, he died overnight while sleeping, and Ozai took over the throne.

Too heartbroken about his son, Iroh didn’t oppose his brother. Eventually, while Ozai is ruling, Iroh goes with Zuko when he is banished – creating one of the best relationships in Avatar – and he becomes more of a father to the Fire Lord’s son than his actual dad.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

After Ozai, Zuko Takes Over As The Fire Lord

Once Team Avatar defeated Ozai and Aang took away his power, Zuko was crowned Fire Lord. He ruled for 67 years, marking a new era for the Fire Nation after they had been at war for a century. He and Aang created Republic City during this time, which is where much of The Legend of Korra takes place, and they worked to unite the four kingdoms so they could live in harmony.

The history of the Royal Fire Nation Family is long and complex, however, it’s one of the many reasons why Avatar: The Last Airbender is such a rich, meaningful and beloved show.