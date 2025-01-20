Back In Action Hit No. 1 On Netflix, But I’m Pleasantly Surprised To See A Wild Nic Cage Film Dominating, Too

It’s no wonder the Back in Action blockbuster rose to the top spot on Netflix’s Top 10 list over the weekend, with the combined star power of Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz leading. It’s been one of the most anticipated January movies on our 2025 Netflix movie and TV schedule and has unsurprisingly delivered. I’m pleased but a little astonished to see on that list that a bonkers and semi-recent Nicolas Cage flick is climbing the ranks.

Along with the new star-studded action comedy, which premiered Friday, January 17, Cage has been making recent headlines due to the passing of David Lynch. The Longlegs actor has been one of many other celebrities paying tribute to the prolific director as the world learned of the 78-year-old’s death. Whether the reason is the Face/Off actor’s blip in the news, the wild movie joining Netflix recently, or the combination of the two, the fact remains that it's dominating. The 2022 film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, may not be one of Cage's Top 5 Nic Cage movies , but it’s definitely one worth watching alongside Back in Action.

Back In Action Hit No. 1 On Netflix Over The Weekend

The Foxx and Diaz Netflix hit has been a buzz since its release. And while the megastars delivered a good flick, there was someone else who stole the show , according to our own Nick Venable. Beyond the lovable and familiar faces that lead this #1 movie, it’s a pretty classic feel-good adventure story with a lot of comedy woven in that almost any viewer can enjoy.

I think that this being the Charlie’s Angels alum's first movie post-coming out of retirement probably helped boost the movie, too. It’s reportedly the first of two movies for the There’s Something About Mary star’s deal with Netflix that's paying Diaz an incredibly large salary to return to Hollywood. The Holiday alum has mused about how she feels about returning to her classic movies like The Mask , and since she’s already in Shrek 5, coming out next year, who knows what’s possible?

The 2025 Seth Gordon film is a great film to pair with the odd but fun Nic Cage movie.

The Complete And Pleasant Surprise Of The 2022 Nic Cage Film Dominating

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent ranked as one of the Top 10 movies of 2022 and stars Nicolas Cage, of course, and Pedro Pascal. Currently, the meta-action movie is sitting at #5 on Netflix’s top movies, and for good reason. Many viewers saw it as a fun lovefest completely dedicated to the Moonstruck star, and rightfully so. The 61-year-old is, in my eyes, the only actor today who could pull this movie off with such edge and whimsy.

The Ghost Rider alum had no connection with the writing of the film but signed on to play a fictionalized version of himself. The movie centers around this characterized Cage, who’s going through financial troubles and agrees to attend an incredibly wealthy fan's birthday party. Of course, things aren’t as they seem, things go awry and Cage gets intertwined with the CIA after accepting the party invitation. It’s a wild ride from opening to closing credits and entertaining the whole way through and a great pairing for the Diaz/Foxx flick.

Will we see the meta Cage film eclipse the newest Netflix blockbuster, Back In Action, on the list? Time will tell, but one thing is certain: both movies are full of thrills and will keep you hooked between the nuttiness and the star power. That, and you can always count on a Nic Cage movie to be full of fun surprises.