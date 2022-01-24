Batgirl Set Video Shows Her Using One Of Bruce Wayne’s Favorite Intimidation Tactics

Warner Bros. has been greatly expanding the DCEU as of late, and that’ll continue with a number of TV and film projects being produced specifically for streaming. Chief among them is the Batgirl movie, which stars In the Heights actress Leslie Grace in the title role. And a new video from the mysterious set shows her using one of Bruce Wayne’s favorite intimidation tactics.

Moviegoers are invested in the Batgirl movie, especially since it marks the first time a Batman protégée will appear in the DCEU. She’ll presumably be mentored by the Dark Knight played by Michael Keaton , and it seems that she picked up some choice moves. Like when you’re trying to get the truth out of a bad guy, it helps if you dangle them out of a window.

This latest update comes to us from Twitter , and shows a scene from the upcoming Batgirl movie coming together. In it we see Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon in her recently revealed costume , trying to get some information out of an unknown villain. She dangles them out of a window, which is something she might have picked up from her superhero mentor. Although Batman is also known for taking this to new heights (literally) on the roof of buildings.

But Batgirl intimidating a thug isn’t the only thing to note from this set video– which will likely go viral shortly. The dialogue that Leslie Grace is saying also hints at some plot points for the streaming blockbuster. She says:

He killed her. You covered it up, you let him do it.

Well, I’m interested. It looks like there’s going to be some good old fashioned murder in Batgirl, which makes sense for Gotham City. She’s presumably referencing the villainous Firefly, who will be played by Brendan Fraser. We’ll just have to be patient and wait for some official footage from the upcoming project.

Every update from the set of Batgirl has set the internet ablaze, especially once Leslie Grace’s superhero suit was first revealed . Comic book fans are super passionate, and Batman is arguably one of the most popular heroes of all time. As such, all eyes are on what Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will do with their DCEU debut.

While the plot of Batgirl is being largely kept under wraps, moviegoers are eager to see how intimately it’s connected to the action of the main DCEU. Barbara Gordon is a beloved character in the comics, and fans are already hoping to see her crossover with other characters like Harley Quinn or Black Canary.