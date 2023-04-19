Beef EP Reveals Revenge Tactic That Was Cut From The Netflix Show, And It’s So Petty

Spoilers for Netflix’s Beef lie ahead, so be sure to read this at your own risk.

The Netflix 2023 TV schedule graced viewers with another fine production in the form of dramedy series Beef. The show focuses on two unhappy people (played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong), who become obsessed with each other after a road rage incident. Their animosity manifests as a childish (occasionally hilarious) back-and-forth that sees one hurting the other in some way. There were plenty of cruddy and downright devious acts committed across the 10 episodes, and the producers weren’t even able to get all of their ideas into the final product. With that, the showrunner recently revealed one vengeful plot point that was cut, and it’s so petty.

This show leaves you with a lot to chew on by the time it's over. (If you’re like me, then you’re probably still pondering that BEEF Ending .) Though the themes of loneliness and depression are enough to consume you, it’s hard not to think back on the spiteful actions of the two main characters, Danny and Amy. Those developments and more were broken down by showrunner Lee Sung Jin and fellow EP Jake Schreier during their chat with EW . When asked about deleted subplots, Jin revealed one involving a revenge tactic Amy would’ve used against Danny, and I wish it would’ve made the cut:

Alice Ju, one of our writers and co-executive producers, had the idea of Amy being introduced to the idea of Zersetzung [a psychological warfare technique] via Jordan, and then subtly messing with Danny's life: moving things around in his apartment, using up his toiletries, etc., little things to make him feel like he's losing his mind. It was a great idea but ultimately didn't fit within the episodes.

I’m not personally one to get up in trivial squabbles, if I’m being honest. However, I can surely appreciate solid levels of pettiness, especially when they involve fictional characters. I really like the idea of Amy screwing with her rival by rearranging items in his home or adding small things that weren’t present in the first place. The use of toiletries (which are expensive these days) would’ve been particularly annoying for Danny, who probably would’ve just blamed his brother, Paul, for being wasteful. There were plenty of other disrespectful moves made by the characters, of course, but this would’ve been a nice touch.

Speaking of those other occurrences, they really were over the top. The road rage incident may have been the inciting incident, but the feud was solidified after Danny tracked down Amy’s residence, got himself invited in and urinated all over her bathroom floor. She later one-upped him by defacing his truck with rude comments. And in the midst of the feud, they even wrong others, with Amy catfishing Paul. We also can’t forget that Danny strung along Amy’s husband, George, by posing as “Zane.” So yeah, we’re dealing with some despicable people here.

That information doesn’t hinder the show from being wildly entertaining, though. There’s so much to love about Beef, such as its throwback-filled soundtrack and sweet title cards . What’s also incredibly refreshing about the show is that it features a predominantly Asian American cast, in a story that could’ve been told from any perspective. Lee Sung Jin discussed his decision not to emphasize the characters’ race , and that approach works in his favor. Though the EP was still able to incorporate specific cultural elements in nuanced ways, and they enhance the story.

The chances of a second season coming to fruition seem slim, but there are likely plenty of people who would love to see more of Amy, Danny and the people dragged into their mess. Should more episodes be made in the future, I wouldn’t mind if the producers integrated a revenge tactic similar to the one that was cut. In short, bring me all the pettiness!