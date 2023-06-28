The Best Clark Gregg Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

While it is easy to understand why the costumed vigilantes like Tony “Iron Man” Stark and Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff are the characters that get the most attention in the Marvel movies in order, I often like to shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps the most recognizable of this bunch, however, would have be S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson, who is played by Clark Gregg.

I was already familiar with this Boston-born actor from his days on CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine and was cool seeing him pop up in some of the best superhero movies ever made as a character who proved to be very important to the MCU timeline. Nowadays, I relish the idea that I am just one of many people who love seeing him in other, eclectic, projects, which I will cover in the following list of some of the best Clark Gregg movies and TV shows, along with where to find them on streaming or as a digital rental. Of course, his tenure as a comic book movie character is where we shall start.

Clark Gregg's Marvel Movies (2008-2019)

A special agent (Gregg) works for an elite defense organization that works with individuals who posses extraordinary skills and abilities to protect earth from more strange and otherworldly threats.

Why they are some of Clark Gregg’s best movies: Gregg steals the show as Agent Coulson in some of the best Marvel movies — five, to be exact, and namely Iron Man, Iron Man 2, Thor, The Avengers, and in the 1995-set Captain Marvel from 2019 — which are all available to stream with a Disney+ subscription now.

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2020)

In the aftermath of the Avengers’ world-changing battle with the Chitauri in New York, the mysteriously resurrected Agent Coulson assembles his own team of operatives and superhuman individuals to help keep earth safe in a more covert manner

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best TV shows: After it seemed like Gregg’s tenure as Coulson had ended with his heartbreaking death scene in The Avengers, he was brought back as the lead character of a spin-off TV show, aptly titled Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but never had the chance to reunite with the Avengers, unfortunately.

The New Adventures Of Old Christine (2006-2010)

A single mother (Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus) struggles to maintain a civil relationship with her ex-husband (Gregg), who has begun to date a new woman with the same first name as hers.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best TV shows: Before joining the MCU, Gregg was best-known for playing the onscreen former husband of sitcom queen and Seinfeld star, Louis Dreyfus, on the CBS sitcom, The New Adventures of Old Christine, which he did for five seasons.

How I Met Your Father (2023)

In the future, a woman (Kim Cattrall) reveals to her son the full story of how her younger self (Hilary Duff) met the love of her life, complete with several anecdotes involving her closest friends while living in New York.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best TV shows: In addition to its many awesome How I Met Your Mother character cameos, Gregg would make one of the most exciting appearances on the second season of the Hulu-exclusive spin-off, How I Met Your Father, as a hot dog chef named Nick, whom Sophie discovers is her long-lost father.

Florida Man (2023)

A former cop and Florida native (Édgar Ramirez) is forced to return to the Sunshine State to track down a mob boss’ missing girlfriend (Abbey Lee), which turns out to be just the beginning of a long, troubling ordeal.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best TV shows: Also in 2023, Gregg had an even bigger part in the Florida Man cast as a disgruntled police sheriff in this Netflix original TV show with offbeat humor and fun thrills.

We Were Soldiers (2002)

The heart wrenching hardships of the Vietnam War are seen through the eyes of military officers of various ages and ranks.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best movies: Also one of Sam Elliott’s best movies and one of the more realistic depictions of war in cinema is writer and director Randall Wallace’s adaptation of Lt. Col. Harold G. Moore’s memoir, We Were Soldiers, in which Clark stars as Capt. Tom Metsker.

One Hour Photo (2002)

A lonely, middle-aged employee of a supermarket photo development department (Academy Award winner Robin Williams) becomes increasingly and disturbingly obsessed with a frequent customer and his family.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best movies: Gregg had the honor of working with the late, great Williams (giving one of his most underrated performances) in writer and director Mark Romanek’s tense psychological thriller, One Hour Photo, in the role of a detective tasked with investigating Williams’ character and his questionable behavior.

(500) Days Of Summer (2009)

A greeting card writer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) looks back on his romance with a beautiful, free-spirited woman (Zooey Deschanel) to try to figure out where everything went wrong.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best movies: Gregg has a few great romantic comedy movies on his resume, and one of the best is director Marc Webb’s inventive and oft-debated favorite, (500) Days of Summer, in which he plays Mr. Vance — the boss of JGL’s character.

Choke (2008)

In order to finance his ailing mother’s medical bills, a sex addict (Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell) pretends that food is clogging his windpipe and takes advantage of the sympathetic people who “rescue” him.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best movies: In the same year he made his MCU debut, Gregg made his debut as a writer and director with this funny adaptation of Fight Club author Chuck Palahniuk’s wild satirical novel, Choke, in which he also plays an uptight fellow employee at the colonial theme park where Rockwell’s character works.

Trust Me (2014)

A former child star (Gregg) struggling to make it as a talent agent believes he has found his chance for a breakthrough when he befriends a gifted aspiring young actor (Saxon Sharbino).

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best movies: Gregg would cast himself as the lead of his next feature-length effort as a writer and director: a charming, star-studded dramedy called Trust Me.

Being The Ricardos (2021)

A dramatized, inside look at the lives of Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and her husband and co-star, Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) during a tumultuous week in production of I Love Lucy.

Why it is one of Clark Gregg’s best movies: Writer and director Aaron Sorkin pulls back the veil on the not-so-funny goings-on behind-the scenes of one of the most beloved sitcoms of all time in this Oscar-nominated Amazon original movie featuring the stellar Being the Ricardos cast — including Gregg as a TV executive fearing the show’s fate named Howard Wenke.

Clark Gregg’s career outside of the MCU has been pretty fantastic, but I do agree that it would be a dream come true to see him in a new Marvel movie as Coulson reuniting with some of the surviving Avengers. Until then, streaming these favorites will do!