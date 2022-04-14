Billie Eilish Has Joined The Simpsons Universe, Check Out Her Latest Animated Look

No show on TV pulls off guest star magic quite like The Simpsons, so it should come as no surprise that one of the most popular songstresses on the planet is heading to Springfield for a very special adventure of sorts. The Oscar-winning pop icons Billie Eilish and FINNEAS are joining the world of The Simpsons, and we thankfully don’t have to worry about them foolishly taking on Homer as a questionable manager. Eilish is no Lurleen Lumpkin, amirite?

As first revealed by Billie Eilish herself on Twitter , she and her brother FINNEAS will co-star in the upcoming Disney+ short “When Billie Met Lisa,” as opposed to joining an episode of The Simpsons proper. One can assume that timeliness was an impetus here, since the streaming shorts are likely produced quicker than full-length episodes with tons of characters and locations.

Now check out the Simpsons-ized Billie Eilish below!

Billie is guest starring in @TheSimpsons: “When Billie Met Lisa”, the new short streaming April 22 on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/baLe70GxadApril 14, 2022 See more

In the new short, the saxophone-vibing Lisa Simpson will face her dreams when she's "discovered" by Billie Eilish and FINNEAS as she attempts to find a quiet place to practice her skills. Before long, they end up at the Grammy-winning duo's studio for an unforgettable jam sesh that will likely make Lisa never want to settle for performing alongside other Springfield Elementary band members again.

It's assumed that Eilish will bring some kind of performance element to the short, and it will be strangely magical to hear her voice paired up with Yeardley Smith's. Will it be something familiar, something completely original and sincere, or something in the form of parody ( such as it goes for “Weird Al” and certain other musical guests)? If they perform the old-school Simpsons Sing the Blues track "Sibling Rivalry," I will go bananas.

While this may be Eilish’s first time teaming up with Simpsons characters, it’s definitely not her first connection with Disney+, and similarly not the first time she’s appeared on the streaming service in animated form. Fans will remember she previously went two-dimensional for the album tie-in concert special Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles . But everybody looks better Simpsons-ized, so I pick the above look to be the winner, even if I also love things that are inspired by Jessica Rabbit.

If Disney+ really wanted to gild the lily (or not), they could tie in Billie Eilish and PHINNEAS' work on Pixar's Turning Red by having a cameo appearance from the film's fictional boy band 4*Town. At this point, I won't even say that's a long shot, since previous Simpsons shorts on Disney+ have absolutely been utilized for synergy-swarming purposes, whether it be with Marvel's TV shows or the Star Wars universe .