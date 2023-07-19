Bird Box Barcelona Director Explains Why The Netflix Sequel Didn’t Give Sandra Bullock A Cameo
Where's Sandy?
If you pushed play on Bird Box Barcelona over on Netflix with hopes that Oscar-winner Sandra Bullock would grace your screen in a surprise appearance, you’ll be gravely disappointed. No, the actress who starred in 2018’s original Bird Box film is not named, seen or heard of in the spinoff film, but there’s a solid reason why.
Bird Box Barcelona tells a parallel story of a dystopian world where a mysterious creature has turned the world into a place where people must blindfold themselves outside otherwise they’ll be coerced into suicide, with the latest movie taking place in Spain and following a man named Sebastián, rather than the original being set in Northern California and being about Bullock’s Malorie Hayes. Co-directors David and Álex Pastor spoke to ComicBook about the decision not to connect the two Bird Box movies. In David Pastor’s words:
As Pastor shared, the filmmakers never even thought about including Sandra Bullock in Bird Box Barcelona because it’s a whole other movie that is not meant to be connected to the 2018 movie. Storywise, it would definitely have been a stretch too for Malorie to find herself in Spain, and randomly taking the plotline to NorCal would have likely felt out of place. If Bird Box Barcelona was a straight sequel to Bird Box, perhaps that discussion would have been made, but in terms of the Spanish-language film, it’s almost completely its own thing.
But, of course, Bird Box Barcelona does get to follow in the footsteps of Bird Box’s success, which we imagine was very much thanks to Sandra Bullock’s star power in many regards. The 2018 movie earned major streaming milestones when it came out, and it remains one of the most watched debuts for an original Netflix movie. It also inspired the viral Bird Box challenge back then.
Plus, Sandra Bullock has reportedly been taking a break from acting after feeling “burnt out” from the industry. The actress’ last movie was The Lost City in 2022, though she also cameoed in Bullet Train for Brad Pitt in exchange for his role in the rom-com. The actress currently has no known upcoming projects.
Both Bird Box and Bird Box Barcelona are now streaming with a Netflix subscription now. Once you’ve seen how things shake out in the spinoff, check out our Bird Box Barcelona ending explained feature, where we break down everything that went down at the end of the sci-fi horror movie.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Carly Levy
By Riley Utley
By Erik Swann
By Nick Venable
By Adam Holmes