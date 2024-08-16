A Bridgerton Actress Explained Why Getting Mean DMs From Viewers Is Actually A Good Thing

As Netflix’s 2024 schedule chugs along, I’m still thinking about Bridgerton. Season 3 had me swooning over Penelope and Colin, getting excited about seeing Benedict lead Bridgerton Season 4 , and it left me with questions about characters like Francesca, Eloise and Cressida. Now, while the wait continues, we’ve got some interesting insight that will help ease the wait, as Jessica Madsen, who plays Cressida, has opened up about portraying the sometimes mean character and why the rude DMs she gets about her are actually a good thing.

Madsen explained to People that viewers aren’t the “biggest fan” of Cressida Cowper and that she’ll receive messages sometimes that look like this:

“Thank you for letting me hate you so much”

“I love hating you so much.”

However, while these can’t be easy to see, they actually serve a good purpose. The actress explained that she’s not one to take these messages “personally,” saying that when she receives notes like the ones above it means something important:

It makes me feel like I've done my job right.

That’s such a great point. Getting DMs like those proves she’s doing the job she was hired to do: play the mean girl. Cressida has always been one of the ruder characters in Bridgerton . She made snide comments, intentionally got in the way, and it didn’t really seem like she cared much for others. So, she’s not necessarily supposed to be liked, especially in those first two seasons. Therefore, it makes sense why Madsen can find a silver lining in these impolite messages.

Reiterating her point, the actress said that these DMs aren’t something she takes “personally,” because, she’s not actually Cressida, and as we all know, the internet will always internet:

I really don't take those things personally. The internet is wild. But I like it when people who I meet [who] have appreciated the show. Yeah. That's always lovely.

Luckily, with the bad comes the good, and Jessica Madsen receives a whole lot of love too, especially considering her elevated role in Season 3.

At the time this interview was done, part two of the junior installment hadn’t been released on the 2024 TV schedule . However, now we know that Cressida decided to pose as Lady Whistledown, and at the end of the season, she was sent away. It kind of felt like they did Cressida dirty , and it put a big pause on her growth as a character. While she did some harsh things last season, we also learned more about her home life and her friendship with Eloise seemed genuine.

So, here’s hoping that we get more development from Cressida in Season 4 and that Jessica Madsen gets less harsh DMs, because while they may show that she’s doing her job well, they still aren’t nice.