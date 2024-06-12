Bridgerton Is Bringing Ariana Grande And More To Season 3's Back Half, And I Think I Know How They'll Be Used In Polin's Story

With the second part of Bridgerton Season 3 just days away, Netflix has done fans a solid and released what orchestral covers to listen for while we see what happens next for Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington after their latest confrontation led to an engagement. Not only is another Taylor Swift song in the mix, music from Ariana Grande, Coldplay, Demi Lovato, and more will score the regency romance!

As we look forward to the back half of Polin’s romance, I want to talk about how these songs could affect the season. Let’s get into it:

What Bridgerton Season 3, Part 2 Orchestral Covers Are Coming Up

Netflix revealed which orchestral tunes we’ll hear when four brand new episodes premiere this Thursday, June 13. Here they are, via Twitter :

Ariana Grande, "POV"

Coldplay, "Yellow"

Demi Lovato, "Confident"

Ellie Goulding, "Lights"

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

Taylor Swift, "You Belong With Me"

Additionally, the streaming service revealed that its first original song has been made for Polin’s season as well. Check it out here:

Anyone else hearing wedding bells for Colin and Penelope after that romantic song? Obviously, Julia Quinn’s novels tend to deliver happy endings in adaptations so far, but now I’m positively soaring for the butterflies these two give each other! Now, back to those covers.

My Ideas For Where The Songs Might Fit In

One of the most highly-anticipated elements of Bridgerton has always and will always be the sex scenes, and Nicola Coughlan has in fact confirmed they’ll both be in her birthday suits in the second half. Now, I have a feeling Colin and Penelope will be getting hot and heavy to an underrated Ariana Grande song called “POV.”

The 2021 song came off of Grande’s 2021 album Positions which in of itself operates as a great makeout playlist on its own. “POV” is a spicy tune with romantic lyrics like “I wanna love me, the way you love me. For all of my pretty and all of my ugly too, I’d love to see me from your point of view.” And it’s obviously perfect considering "POV" is a writing term and both of them love their quills.

The other standout on that list for me is “You Belong With Me,” which feels like the perfect Polin song to end the season! While Colin started off as the guy too cool for Penelope’s love ( which had us frustrated! ) but all over their friendship, it’s a great theme for the pair to have that song playing in the background at some point.