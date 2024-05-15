I Asked The Bridgerton Cast What Pop Songs They Want To See Turned Into Regency Orchestral Pieces, And The List Is A+

Bridgerton Season 3 is so close I can taste it. Fans will be delivered the love story of Penelope and Colin , and we will be swooning for hours on end like usual. But you want to know what I'm just as excited about? The pop songs that will become regency orchestral pieces in the show. So, with that in mind, I had to ask the cast which songs they wanted to get the Bridgerton treatment, and their answers were A+.

Yes, when it comes to Bridgerton's music, there are plenty of pop songs that we all know of that have become orchestral pieces that our favorite characters dance to. Whether it's the use of "Wildest Dreams" by Taylor Swift in Season 1 or "Sign of the Times" by Harry Styles in Season 2, it's clear that really any pop hit can become the next Bridgerton sensation.

I had the chance to sit down with Claudia Jessie (Eloise Bridgerton), Jessica Madsen (Cressida Cowper), and Hannah Dodd (Francesca Bridgerton) ahead of the Season 3 premiere to ask them what they think the next big pop song-turned-regency orchestral piece should be, and their answers made so much sense.

Dodd said that a cover of a popular Goo Goo Dolls song would be great, as well as other picks:

For Francesca, I think of a cover of 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls. Or 'Another Love' by Tom Odell. I'm trying to go through that playlist in my head.

Jessica Madsen brought out the big guns with a pop legend – Whitney Houston:

I'd love to see Whitney Houston. Have we got that? Like 'Dance With Somebody'...or 'I Will Always Love You.'

There have been other pop legends that have gotten classical covers on Bridgerton, such as Madonna, whose song "Material Girl" was used in Season 2 of the show. Also, while we were loving Kate and Anthony, there would be songs like "Diamonds" by Rihanna playing. So, no era of pop music is off-limits.

Whitney Houston has a long line-up of songs that would be perfect for Bridgerton. But Hannah Dodd also brought up another excellent pick that Claudia Jessie said would be great – the band ABBA:

ABBA is just like a classic party tune. Like "Dancing Queen" is an unbelievable song.

Season 3 of Bridgerton will premiere in two parts on the 2024 TV schedule. You can stream Part 1 with a Netflix subscription starting May 16, and Part 2 will come out on June 13.

The band ABBA has certainly made itself known in pop culture for many years – so much so that there's an entire Broadway musical and a rewatchable film adaptation that is centered around their music called, as you likely know, Mamma Mia! But could "Dancing Queen" cut a regency orchestral piece? Only time will tell.

The three Bridgerton actresses all agreed that if ABBA did end up joining the Bridgerton pop-turned-orchestral universe, their choreographer, Jack Murphy, would have the "time of his life" choreographing it. And now, it just makes me want to see it more.

With Bridgerton Season 3 right around the corner, now is the perfect time to revisit the first two seasons and check out the music that I'm sure you and everyone else fell in love with. Once you're done with that, be sure to analyze every aspect of the Bridgerton Season 3 trailer so that we can prepare mentally for the upcoming season and its irresistible pop covers.