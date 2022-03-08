Bridgerton's Showrunner Teases 'Easter Eggs' In Season 2 Songs, So Let The Speculation Begin!
By Adrienne Jones published
What could the Bridgerton Season 2 songs be trying to tell us?!
It’s been well over a year since audiences were treated to the many delights of Netflix’s Bridgerton. The mega-hit Regency-era romance brought us several things to adore, including some of the sexiest scenes, intricate interpersonal relationships, amazing costumes, and great drama. But, one of the things that made the show so special and really set it apart from other period romances was the use of classical covers of modern-day pop hits. Ahead of the Bridgerton Season 2 debut, now the showrunner is teasing ‘Easter eggs’ in the upcoming season’s song selection, so get ready to speculate about what they might mean!
How Will Bridgerton Season 2 Provide Easter Eggs With Its Music?
Even if you, somehow, didn’t watch all of Bridgerton Season 1, you’ve likely heard about the sexathon seen around the world between the Duke and Daphne Bridgerton. After the couple finally marries, and takes up residence at his estate, they proceed to christen every location on the property by having adult fun everywhere, in a sex montage that’s accompanied by an orchestral version of Taylor Swift’s 2015 hit song, “Wildest Dreams.”
Now, creator / showrunner Chris Van Dusen has opened up to People about the teases that the songs will provide in Season 2, and said:
Oooooh la la, right? Of course, the importance of the music in Bridgerton Season 2 makes total sense when we consider how “Wildest Dreams” was used during Daphne’s first ever sex romp. If you’re going to bother having well-known and loved modern songs remade for Bridgerton, why wouldn’t you try to make sure that the lyrics for those songs help viewers understand something about the action that’s happening, or is about to happen, on screen, despite us never hearing the lyrics within the show?
So, just what are these songs on tap for the new season? Well, the show released all of the pop hits that will get a new life in Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix’s Tudum site, and the titles include the aforementioned Calvin Harris ditty, as well as tunes from Harry Styles, Rihanna, Madonna, P!nk, and Miley Cyrus. Of that last entry, Van Dusen even notes that the song was instrumental (pun intended) to the mystery scene in question, adding:
WOW. How can you not be intrigued by that? Well, you now have plenty of time to look at all of the song choices and see how they might give us Easter Eggs for how the action will unfold! We can all see for sure when Bridgerton Season 2 debuts on Netflix on March 25, but in the meantime you can check out other recently aired and upcoming romantic TV shows, see what else is coming to the 2022 Netflix TV schedule, and look at all of the 2022 TV premiere dates we have so far!
Bachelor Nation, Gilmore Girl; will Vulcan nerve pinch pretty much anyone if prompted with cheese...Yes, even Jamie Fraser.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.