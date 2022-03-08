Bridgerton's Showrunner Teases 'Easter Eggs' In Season 2 Songs, So Let The Speculation Begin!

It’s been well over a year since audiences were treated to the many delights of Netflix’s Bridgerton. The mega-hit Regency-era romance brought us several things to adore, including some of the sexiest scenes , intricate interpersonal relationships, amazing costumes, and great drama. But, one of the things that made the show so special and really set it apart from other period romances was the use of classical covers of modern-day pop hits. Ahead of the Bridgerton Season 2 debut, now the showrunner is teasing ‘Easter eggs’ in the upcoming season’s song selection, so get ready to speculate about what they might mean!

How Will Bridgerton Season 2 Provide Easter Eggs With Its Music?

Even if you, somehow, didn’t watch all of Bridgerton Season 1, you’ve likely heard about the sexathon seen around the world between the Duke and Daphne Bridgerton. After the couple finally marries, and takes up residence at his estate, they proceed to christen every location on the property by having adult fun everywhere, in a sex montage that’s accompanied by an orchestral version of Taylor Swift’s 2015 hit song, “Wildest Dreams.”

Now, creator / showrunner Chris Van Dusen has opened up to People about the teases that the songs will provide in Season 2, and said:

I definitely think the lyrics of the original song are important. There's a cover of 'How Deep Is Your Love,' the Calvin Harris song, at a certain point in the season and the lyrics of that original song are pretty much what I had in my head when I was writing the scene that that song scores. It's playful, but it's pretty sultry too. Saying anything more than that, it would, of course, be a spoiler, so I won't go there. But absolutely, there are fun Easter eggs for fans to learn and find within the song selection this season.

Oooooh la la, right? Of course, the importance of the music in Bridgerton Season 2 makes total sense when we consider how “Wildest Dreams” was used during Daphne’s first ever sex romp. If you’re going to bother having well-known and loved modern songs remade for Bridgerton, why wouldn’t you try to make sure that the lyrics for those songs help viewers understand something about the action that’s happening, or is about to happen, on screen, despite us never hearing the lyrics within the show?

So, just what are these songs on tap for the new season? Well, the show released all of the pop hits that will get a new life in Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix’s Tudum site, and the titles include the aforementioned Calvin Harris ditty, as well as tunes from Harry Styles, Rihanna, Madonna, P!nk, and Miley Cyrus. Of that last entry, Van Dusen even notes that the song was instrumental (pun intended) to the mystery scene in question, adding:

Very rarely do I know what song's going to be used in the final cut and there's a lot of trial and error that needs to happen. But there's one exception in Season 2 and that's a Miley Cyrus song that I knew I had to use for a particular moment in the show that I won't spoil at this time. But I wrote one particular scene to the Midnight String Quartet cover of 'Wrecking Ball' because the emotion of that song hits me every time and I found it matched a certain dynamic between two characters so perfectly. Usually, we end up replacing whatever song we use during shooting, but not that one. Our choreographer actually choreographed that exact version. Our onscreen musicians actually played to that version on the day. And the result is magical, it's such a memorable defining moment within the show.