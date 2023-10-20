Britney Spears Admits To Learning About 'Free Britney' In Rehab, But She Still Has Complicated Feelings About It
Britney Spears' conservatorship dominated the news cycle, and she found out about #FreeBritney while in rehab.
Britney Spears has been a public figure for most of her life, and the pop star has dealt with a leave of fame that few of us can ever really understand. For years she lived under a conservatorship run by her father Jamie Spears, while fans campaigned for the courts to #FreeBritney. And in Spears’ new book, she admitted to learning about “free britney” in rehab. Although she still has complicated feelings about it.
Years before Britney Spears’ conservatorship was over, the “Hold It Against Me” singer’s hardcore fans were already posting #FreeBritney. It turns out that she reportedly saw the campaign for the first time while she was being kept in a rehab facility in Beverly Hills after clashing with her father. In her book The Woman in Me (via Rolling Stone), she spoke about how it felt to get support in a time where she was really struggling with the terms of the conservatorship, saying:
Talk about touching. While Britney has seen the downsides of fame in her years as a public figure (including her break-up with Sam Asghari), it looks like there was some upside. Namely because her loyal fans advocated for her, with the chatter eventually getting loud enough that seemingly the whole world paid attention.
The Princess of Pop has been standing in her power over the past year and change, with Spears calling out her loved ones who didn’t support her in the midst of the conservatorship. But while #FreeBritney came to her at a moment she needed it, The Woman in Me also reveals that she didn’t exactly love documentaries and other content coming out about her. As she wrote in the book:
Points were made. There is so much that the public isn’t aware of regarding what singer’s life under the conservatorship was like. And as such, The Britney Spears documentaries that came didn’t feel authentic for her. One has to assume that’s part of why she wrote The Woman in Me in the first place. She's been telling the truth about her experience over the last year, along with those video dancing in her house.
The Woman in Me will hit bookshelves on October 24th. Spears is reading part of the audiobook, which will no doubt make the upcoming memoir all the more personal to read/listen to.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Mick Joest