Britney Spears Breaks Silence On Her Divorce From Sam Asghari: ‘I’ve Been Playing It Strong For Way Too Long'

This past week, the public was hit with the news that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are heading for divorce after a year of marriage. A number of follow-up reports have surfaced in the aftermath, many of which regard alleged details pertaining to the legal ramifications of the situation. At the same time, Asghari himself spoke out about the split, essentially confirming it and getting real about the end of this chapter of his life. Now, Spears has broken her silence, and she was quite candid while sharing her thoughts. She used the time to be open with her followers, saying that she’s been “playing it strong for way too long.”

Known for being quite active on social media, Britney Spears took to Instagram to discuss the dissolution of her marriage to Sam Asghari. Her post included a lengthy caption that began with her pointing out the obvious before she thanked her fans for their support. She also got candid about her life not being as glamorous as some people may be led to believe. Needless to say, the star didn’t mind being vulnerable:

As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!

The 41-year-old Grammy winner went on to discuss how during tough situations, she’s had to put on a brave face – and sometimes go without the support of her family. Despite her current circumstances though, she seemed to indicate that their not bringing her down:

I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!

The post also included one of the songstress' signature dance videos. You can check out the clip for yourself down below:

It goes without saying that Britney Spears has seen her fair share of peaks and valleys over years. (Some of the latter are linked to the allegations she’s made against the Spears family.) Her latest marriage alone was filled with ups and downs but, if her message is any indication, she seems to be handling this latest development well.

The high-profile split was allegedly set in motion after Sam Asghari approached his spouse about cheating rumors. Sources say the confrontation became tense and that Asghari ultimately moved into his own place. As his wife initially shared an update on her plan to buy a horse, Asghari referenced the split directly on his Instagram stories. He said that while he and his wife had decided to “end our journey together,” they would “hold onto the love and respect we have for each other.” Meanwhile, there are still plenty of questions about the logistics of the divorce. Asghari and his spouse have a prenuptial agreement, but there’s still a chance he could end up with a pay out, pending a “challenge” from his legal team.

Whether or not Britney Spears chooses to provide further updates remains to be seen, but her fans are sure to find some comfort in the fact that she’s doing “pretty damn good” right now. As of right now, it’s also unclear just how long it’ll take Spears and Sam Asghari to finalize their divorce. We can only hope that they get the space they need to work out the arrangement and ultimately move on with their lives.