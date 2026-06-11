Will All That 60 Minutes Drama Have An Impact On The WB And Paramount Merger?

CBS News has been going through a lot of turbulent change as the 2026 TV schedule moves along, with the firing of 60 Minutes' Scott Pelley making waves most recently. Meanwhile, CBS’s parent company, Paramount, is still working on a merger with Warner Bros. So, could the bad news coming out of The Eye Network's news division be bad news for this merger? One source shared their take on the matter.

From a legal perspective, according to an executive involved in the merger, the answer is no. However, in speaking to CNN, the source did note that the drama surrounding CBS News could have a negative impact on what Paramount is trying to do with Warner Bros. in a different way:

Legally speaking, it doesn’t matter, But PR-wise, it might matter.

Pelley’s firing and his viral interview, where he fired more shots at CBS, came in the weeks ahead of Paramount execs' desired time to complete this merger. Considering how much negative publicity has already surfaced since the legal proceedings started, all the swipes being taken at CBS News don't help the network's image in the public's eye.

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During that New York Times interview, Pelley spoke about the leadership at CBS News, which includes editor-in-chief Bari Weiss. He said they “don’t know what they’re doing,” and he noted that he thinks there’s a “subtle political bias that [he’s] never seen at 60 Minutes before.” He also explained that his hope is for the news division to “return to sanity.”

This all happened after Pelley was fired from 60 Minutes. However, right before that, it was reported that he went off on newly installed EP Nick Bilton and Weiss specifically, claiming that the latter "was brought in to kill” CBS News.

Over the course of all this, a 60 Minutes vet called out the firings, and the various shakeups behind the scenes at this CBS show have been criticized by many. Along with that, morale inside CBS News is low, with one source telling CNN:

We are so bone-tired of being in the news.

Overall, the news surrounding this news division has not been good. Meanwhile, its parent company is trying to pull off a massive merger. According to this report, opponents of it are using what’s going on at CBS News as part of their campaigns to call it off. Adding to that, there are multiple states preparing a lawsuit that would challenge the merger “on antitrust grounds” and other factors that could be “wildcards” in this deal.

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So, overall, there are various elements that could stand in the way of this merger being finalized. However, when it comes to what’s happened at CBS News, it won’t really have an impact legally, but the PR perspective could result in a different story.