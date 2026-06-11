JLo’s Office Romance Press Outfit Is 100% Too Hot For Summer, But I’m Obsessed

Jennifer Lopez has been a celebrity fashion icon for decades, and the looks she’s shown on the red carpet to promote her movie are reason enough to keep those rom-coms coming. So it was absolutely no surprise that one of her latest Office Romance press appearances featured an outfit worthy of my obsession. I do, however, have to question whether it was the right look for the season, because it honestly seems too dang hot!

Office Romance has been hanging out in Netflix movies' No. 1 spot since its release, despite tepid reviews that said the supporting cast outshone the leading couple. One thing about the rom-com that has not been tepid is JLo’s press tour wardrobe, including a daring three-strap dress and the chic, long-sleeved look below:

Jennifer Lopez shared the above pics on Instagram as she visited her Office Romance co-star Brett Goldstein’s podcast Films to Be Buried With. The thing is, Goldstein typically records the podcast in the UK, where he’s from, and over the past few weeks, the area has been seeing record-high temperatures.

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In May, the heat rose to 35.1 degrees Celsius in some areas (around 95 degrees Fahrenheit), however, they are more accustomed to highs in the 50s and 60s (Fahrenheit) at this time of year.

Suffice it to say, a long-sleeved ensemble might not have been my first choice for a trip across the pond, especially in the way the jumper goes all the way up to a buttoned collar on her neck. JLo’s got me pulling on my own neckline just thinking about her trying to breathe in that thing.

Oxygen or no oxygen, though, Jennifer Lopez looks drop-dead gorgeous in the patterned minidress. It’s giving Clueless vibes, with many of the most iconic ‘90s looks from that movie featuring long sleeves and short skirts. Instead of knee socks or stockings, however, JLo went with knee-high black boots with a tall platform heel that accentuated her long, trim legs.

While the stunning black-and-white ensemble might have been more appropriate for fall, I’m just going to assume Brett Goldstein had the air conditioner blasting at the studio that day, because outside temperatures aside, you just know he was sweating over the opportunity to have Jennifer Lopez on his podcast.

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Longtime fans of the Ted Lasso actor know that he’s had a crush on JLo for years and is a huge fan of her movies. What’s more, he and Joe Kelly wrote the Office Romance script with Jennifer Lopez in mind and even said they’d scrap the whole thing if she wouldn’t sign on.

So even though by this point they’ve starred in the movie together — and had quite the “flirty energy” on set — actually having her on the podcast was undoubtedly a banner moment for the actor.

While we wait for our next show-stopping fashion moment from Jennifer Lopez, go ahead and fire up that Netflix subscription to see what you think of her and Brett Goldstein’s Office Romance.