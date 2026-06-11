How To Stream Bonnaroo 2026 And Watch Performances From Yungblud, Teddy Swims And More For Free

Watch Bonnaroo 2026

One of the most diverse musical festivals in the U.S. is back, with the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival taking place this weekend. As per usual, there are many dozens of popular acts from seemingly every genre imaginable, from rap to metal to soft rock to dubstep to reggae and beyond. Since 2002, between 60,000-90,000 people trek to Tennessee for a weekend of music, camping and vibes aplenty.

This year's festival features headlining performances from acts such as Yungblud, Turnstile, Kesha, Skrillex and more, and the best part is, you don't actualy need to spend hundreds of dollars on tickets, accommodations, food, and other supplies to watch the performances. Instead, you can stick within the comfort of your own hom and stream them without hassle.

How To Watch Bonnaroo 2026 In The U.S.

(Image credit: Hulu)

For the past few years, Bonnaroo has been available for fans to stream at home, and once again, either a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ subscription will be the ticket to watching all of this year's acts when the coverage starts on Thursday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET. While only one channel will be required for Thursday night, two channels will show up for Friday-Sunday to give viewers options for who to watch.

Signing up for Hulu is easier than waiting in line to get into a concert. Plans start at $11.99 per month ($18.99 to get rid of ads), and the 30-day free trial for new members would take care of the Bonnaroo viewing for sure.

Outside the U.S. and still wanting to catch up on this year's festival? You can easily sign into your Hulu or Disney accounts using a VPN, which we'll get into below.

How To Stream Bonnaroo 2026 From Anywhere

If you're on vacation or working overseas somewhere, there's no worries about being able to watch Bonnaroo 2026. All you need is access to a VPN to sign into your official accounts from anywhere in the world.

Watch Bonnaroo 2026 as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ITVX. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan.

2. Connect to a server – for Hulu or Disney+, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the U.S.

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Bonnaroo 2026, head to Hulu or Disney+.

The 2026 Bonnaroo Performance Lineups By Night

Swipe to scroll horizontally Night 1 (Thursday) Night 2 (Friday) Night 3 (Saturday) Night 4 (Sunday) Headliners: Skrillex Headliners: The Strokes, Griz, Turnstile, Yungblud Headliners: Rüfüs Du Sol, Teddy Swims, The Neighbourhood Headliners: Noah Kahan, Role Mode, Kesha Supporting Acts: Four Tet, Vince Staples, Spiritual Cramp Supporting Acts: Mt. Joy, Major Lazer, Jessie Murph, Geese, Lil Jon, Wet Leg, Hot Mulligan, Blues Traveler, Wolfmother, and more Supporting Acts: Alabama Shakes, Chase & Status, Sara Landry, Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist, Amyl And the Sniffers, Passion Pitt, Tash Sultana, DJ Trixie Mattel, and more Supporting Acts: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Clipse, Mariah The Scientist, Daily Bread, Modest Mouse, Big Gigantic, Japanese Breakfast, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, and more