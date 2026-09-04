I'm Burned Out On Love Is Blind US, But The UK Version On The Other Hand...

For a long time I wasn’t a reality TV gal, but I think Love Is Blind is one of those shows that turned it around for me. The idea of seeing if couples can build a solid relationship without seeing the other and then sustain that in an accelerated dating process is genuinely so interesting to me. And it wasn’t long before I became hooked on the series. Lately I’ve just been so uninterested in the series. Maybe all shows shouldn’t have ten seasons like this one has, ya know? I’ve just been put on Love Is Blind: UK, and I have new thoughts.

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My Experience Watching Love Is Blind: UK For The First Time

I thought for sure I was done with Love Is Blind after Season 9 didn’t have a single marriage and recent seasons have had notable issues with their casting and an excess of drama. Then, I turned on Love Is Blind: UK Season 3, which was on the 2026 TV schedule last month and had its reunion episode come out this past weekend. I truly thought I’d just watch a couple of episodes in the background and give up on a show that I’ve kind of blacklisted for myself, but I was pleasantly surprised.

I had heard from some people that the international versions were better, and boy, are they right. The season took me back to why I liked the show from the beginning, because it includes a cast of genuine people who seem to really take the experiment seriously. And the proof was very much in the (bread) pudding because so many couples actually seem to have found love and got married during the experiment. But I have to say, while I was watching, I kept waiting for some crazy drama to happen, and it remained rather good-natured.

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(Image credit: Netflix)

Why I Think It’s Better Than The US Version

I have yet to see the other seasons of Love Is Blind: UK, but I just might. Right off the bat, I think one reason the UK version is better is because, on average, the contestants seem to be slightly older than what I’ve seen from the US version. This is a detail that bothers me about dating shows focused on marriage, because these days it’s just not the norm anymore for people to get married until their late twenties to thirties.

I don’t know what the difference in the vetting process is between the two series, but everyone (on average) seemed like they were truly ready to get married and were a good catch. There were definitely still those moments within the relationships to spark conversations among viewers like myself, like them deciding to move for the other person or realizing they don’t have a romantic spark, and yes, the show totally worked for me when the drama was turned down a big notch.

I realized that I stopped watching Love Is Blind because I liked the romantic aspect of it, and it feels as if that ran dry a long time ago somehow. Look, I know it's a TV show at the end of the day and what you see is manipulated by editing, but it was becoming more Love Island than the docu-style dating series I liked at the start.

The UK version brought the fluttery, cute moments back, and it made me so happy… as unexpected as it was! I can’t wait to check out another season of Love Is Blind: UK, and perhaps try another international season now with my Netflix subscription.