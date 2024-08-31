6 Ways Love Is Blind: UK Has Restored My Passion For The Franchise

Love is Blind has been one of Netflix’s biggest reality TV shows since its premiere. It even became a favorite dating show amongst non-dating show fans . I have been a loyal watcher ever since the first season. However, the newer seasons of the show haven’t inspired the same level of excitement as in the initial seasons. I still watch, but with less enthusiasm. However, Love is Blind: UK may have restored my passion for the franchise.

It has been such a delightfu l romance reality TV show that it’s making me more excited for when the US version returns. Love is Blind: UK has the same premise as the original, with the only real differences being the hosts, couples and location. It’s fascinating how just these small changes can make a show feel fresh again.

Love Is Blind: UK Regenerated My Intrigue In The Couples

Love is Blind had so many couples that I adored in Season 1. Throughout the show, there have been many successful couples where I enjoyed watching their journey. However, with each season, there seem to be only a few couples who inspire interest. I think this is partly because not many seem to make it down the aisle. Plus, many of them don’t feel as genuine as they did in the first season.

The UK version has made me root for so many of the couples. I haven’t even seen the finale yet, but I know I will be distraught if some of them don’t make it work. Then, I will gladly tune into a reunion episode to see which couples remain together.

Because this is the first season, everyone involved seems authentically looking for love. This desire and belief in the experiment is refreshing. Obviously, some or many are there for television time, but enough couples are there who seemingly want love. This makes them charming and endearing. I want the couples to get a happy ending and prove that love is blind.

The Drama Feels Less Manufactured

Reality TV shows always come with drama, and, sometimes, that’s what makes a reality TV show great. The Real Housewives franchise, for example, thrives on feuds and creating villains. Drama is a winning ingredient for most reality TV programming. LIB has had plenty of dramatic moments throughout its seasons. A few of them have even become iconic reality TV moments. However, the best Love is Blind drama came from a place of authenticity.

Of course, editing, cast interviews, and pushing for certain storylines are why reality TV shows often have great drama, and there is usually some truth to the created narratives. But as Love is Blind continues, some storylines feel very manipulated and faked only to create drama or repeat successful drama from past seasons.

There are a few dramatic LIB: UK storylines that feel a little fake or exaggerated for television, but, overall, the drama feels real. Many of the couples are dealing with issues prevalent in any relationship. The season has clashes of culture and values, money issues, worries about infidelity, and problems with sexual attraction.

These are all important and real issues that many couples face, but they become even more critical and heightened in a show like this because they’re trying to resolve and understand them in a short amount of time. These issues always are guiding factors in whether a couple should take their vows.

The Love Is Blind: UK Romantic Pairs Have A Full Journey That Keeps Me Guessing

I have not seen the UK Season 1 finale yet, so I don’t know which couples marry. All season, I have swayed on whether I think a couple will marry or break up at the altar. My guesses change nearly every episode. Some couples seem too perfect to last; others have small issues but they seem like they may become just enough of a problem to end the relationship. Then there are couples with huge issues, but they seem determined to stay together.

Plus, some seem perfect together but could still break up for one reason or another. I am completely enthralled and have no clue who will survive that altar. This adds a level of interest that I haven’t had for at least a few seasons of Love is Blind. However, there are enough enjoyable couples that I will be satisfied if at least one of them gets married.

It Feels Like A Back To Basics Season

I really loved the first season of Married at First Sight. Then I watched the second season and it had already lost the magic of the first. This made me quickly lose interest. LIB has kept my attention, but I still prefer the first season because it’s when the experiment was at its strongest. The show hadn’t established its popularity and no one knew what could happen.

The daters who entered the pods had open minds and hearts. That’s how it became a success. Obviously, the original had been on for several years before LIB: UK became a show, so there was familiarity with it. Nonetheless, it still seems like most of the singles went on the show trying to find love.

They wanted to be part of the experiment and see if it worked. Some of the recent Love is Blind seasons seem like people go just for some fame or to enter the Netflix world and appear on some of the other dating reality TV shows. UK strips things back down to the basics.

Love Is Blind: UK Makes Me Want To Watch The Other International Versions

Before Love is Blind: UK, Netflix had already produced several international versions. Additionally, with the UK show came more international series. By August 2024, there are eight different international shows. I had some interest in them, but not enough to commit to watching more reality TV.

However, LIB: UK has been so fun to watch that I now plan to check out at least a few of the international ones. The premise just works in every language and country.

It Reminds Me Of How Enchanting The Show Can Be

I don’t consider myself a fan of dating reality TV shows. Something about them just doesn’t click, but I have loved Love is Blind from the start. I think because the idea of falling for someone based only on their personality appeals to me.

It’s a very romantic notion that sometimes happens in real life but not often. UK has the same enchanting and wondrous quality of the original series. This spin-off has ben a reminder of what the American entry was and could be again.

I will gladly watch Love is Blind: UK again if and when it returns for another season. Now I am also excited for the original show’s return.