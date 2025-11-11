I Like That Love Is Blind Season 9 Had A Historical First, Let Me Explain Why

Love is Blind Season 9 has been one of the show’s most interesting seasons. That’s not necessarily a good thing. It’s been the show at its messiest and kind of puts the whole franchise into question. I am a dedicated Love is Blind fan, but Season 9 had me really concerned about its direction.

I questioned if the Netflix hit had lost its magic. That’s something I will wait for the next season to decide, but there was one major bright side to Season 9. It had a historical first that some may see as a bad thing, but I think it could potentially save Love is Blind.

Warning: Love is Blind Season 9 Spoilers Are Ahead. Proceed With Caution

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 Ending With No Marriages Adds Some Unpredictability To The Show

All the couples on Love is Blind Season 9 decided not to say “I do.” Out of nine seasons, this is the first time this has happened. We have had a few where only one or two couples made it to the altar, but never one where no one got married. It’s probably smart that none of these couples got married because it could have led to another dramatic Love is Blind divorce. Watching Season 9, I wasn’t confident in any of the couples. They all seemed destined for disaster.

The edit also didn’t seem hopeful with any of them. However, we have had seasons of the show before that lean into the drama that exists within the relationship, just to create doubts in the viewer's mind. I thought we were experiencing this again with the Love is Blind Season 9 couples. It turns out that the edit was truthful. The show really displayed all these couples as problematic and not compatible because this was a true representation of the season.

Love is Blind's portrayal of these relationship dynamics and issues added a level of unpredictability. Now I don’t know if a couple seems toxic because they are or because the show wants to surprise you with their altar decision. It’s a clever move from Love is Blind. Additionally, now the comfort of knowing one couple will marry is gone.

I am no longer optimistic about the experiment. However, I like that the show has now become a wild card with whether a season ends in marriage. It makes the show harder to predict and the editing seems more honest about couples.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Lack Of Marriages Proves I Was Justified In My Concerns About The Season's Direction

I have really been worried about the direction of Love is Blind since Season 5, and definitely the extremely messy Season 7 increased that worry. This made me nostalgic about past seasons, especially after watching Love Is Blind: UK Season 1. It reminded me of the heart of the original series. Love is Blind just doesn’t have the same appeal as the first couple of seasons. I barely watch dating reality TV shows, but I loved the concept of Love is Blind. It’s such a romantic idea, and one of my favorite romance tropes: falling in love with someone for their essence.

You’ve Got Mail is one of my favorite movies and one of the best rom-coms for a reason. Love is Blind has all the elements that I love and is a really great reality TV show. Therefore, it’s unfortunate that it’s becoming addicted to drama, and it seems like the producers and casting team aren’t putting forth as much effort into casting people who want to find a spouse.

I am not confident in love being blind, but hoping that Season 9 acts as a wakeup call for Love is Blind. Maybe it is time to reevaluate some things. People have embraced the messiness of the series, but I think a lot of fans still watch because they want to see the experiment work.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Think Love Is Blind Season 9 Proves The Show May Need To Reevaluate A Few Production Things

I think the casting team needs to reexamine their process. I felt this way also about Married at First Sight. I think the first season, you could tell how much time and effort went into finding people who were compatible. The experiment worked and was compelling. The same thing happened with the first season of Love is Blind. You could feel the effort. But as the seasons continue, it seems like development and production are more rushed. Before, the show would take longer with the whole process.

Now, Love is Blind is one of Netflix’s most popular shows. Reality TV shows are also not that expensive to produce, so it’s an easy thing for the streaming service to keep producing rapidly. However, if the quality continues to decline because of the speedy production, I think many viewers may stop watching. I hope this season makes production hold off on making the series so quickly. The show has plenty of international versions that it can focus on to allow the original one some time to find its heart again.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I Was Still Entertained But Lost Some Faith In The Process

I will watch Love is Blind Season 10. I may watch more seasons after that, but I have a limit. If the show continues to lose the charm that drew me into it initially, I cannot say it will stay on my TV rotation. I watch Love is Blind because it’s entertaining. However, I care about the process.

I cannot continue to enjoy the show if I lose faith in the idea that the show will make more successful couples. I am a hopeless romantic at the end of the day. I don’t want Love is Blind to be all about the drama. I want the love to matter just as much.

I want an entertaining reality TV show with iconic moments, but I also want swoon-worthy love stories on Love is Blind.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind Season 9 Not Ending In Marriage Made The Show Feel More Realistic

I think that sometimes couples shouldn’t have gotten married on Love is Blind. It was clear the relationship wasn’t going to last. If I had to guess, I think a number of factors lead to the marriage, including wanting to believe in the process.

I think now that there has been an entire season with no marriages, more couples will feel comfortable not getting married. They won’t feel the need to do it just because of expectations. It’s more realistic that sometimes couples don’t work in the real world and shouldn’t force a marriage to please fans or producers.

Stream Love Is Blind on Netflix.