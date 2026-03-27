Vanessa Lachey Celebrates Love Is Blind Hitting Season 10 (And I Wish NCIS: Hawai'i Got The Same Treatment)

Love Is Blind recently wrapped its tenth season on the 2026 TV schedule, giving fans even more messy relationships and happily-ever-afters to watch with a Netflix subscription. Nick and Vanessa Lachey were once again on hand for the festivities with the reunion special. However, celebrations just make me wish that NCIS: Hawai’i got the same treatment.

The Love Is Blind Season 10 reunion dropped on Netflix on March 11, and it’s hard to believe that the show has made it ten seasons already. Vanessa shared some BTS photos and videos from the reunion on Instagram and was as excited as ever to celebrate this Love Is Blind milestone, especially with her husband right by her side:

A post shared by Vanessa Lachey (@vanessalachey) A photo posted by on

As a Love Is Blind fan, I couldn’t be more excited about the show reaching ten seasons, knowing that we’ve gotten plenty of messy and controversial breakups, makeups, engagements, weddings, relationships, friendships, and much more from the Pod Squad. However, as a fan of another one of Vanessa’s shows, it makes me incredibly sad knowing that NCIS: Hawai'i wasn’t even close to receiving the same treatment, and I am still in mourning.

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It’s been almost two years since NCIS: Hawai’i was surprisingly canceled after just three seasons. The cancellation came out of left field, and Vanessa even admitted she was blindsided by it. As the NCIS franchise continues to remain strong with the mothership, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney, all of which are returning for new seasons, it makes me sad knowing what could have been for Hawai’i. There were so many stories left to be told, probably more crossovers, and much more character development.

Hawai’i’s cancellation was probably the most devastating cancellation of 2024 for me, or at the very least, the most surprising. A CBS head honcho had admitted that if it had been any other year, Hawai’i would have probably survived, but alas, for financial and scheduling reasons, the show just didn’t seem to take priority. Even though it’s been two years since the show ended, I still miss it. And I miss it even more with Vanessa Lachey celebrating Love Is Blind’s 10th season, knowing that Hawai’i will never get that treatment.

There is always the possibility that Vanessa’s Jane Tennant or someone else will pop up on NCIS in the future, as it wouldn’t be the first time a character from an NCIS show that has ended returned. If anything, two Hawai’i actors have returned to CBS, with Alex Tarrant starring on the new sitcom DMV and Noah Mills recurring on Watson. It may not be Hawai’i, but it’s better than nothing. And of course, Vanessa will likely continue to be seen on Love Is Blind.

Now, if you want to reminisce and think about what could have been, you can stream NCIS: Hawai'i with a Paramount+ subscription. Meanwhile, all seasons of Love is Blind are on Netflix.