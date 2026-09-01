90 Day: The Last Resort Has Me Burnt Out Hearing About Rebecca And Zied's 'Issues'

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day: The Last Resort episode "Last Call at the Court." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription if you missed it on TLC, and read at your own risk!

90 Day: The Last Resort took a step back from analyzing Sarper and Shekinah Güven's drama and decided to shift to some of the other couples they highlighted this season. Rebecca Parrot and Zied Hakimi got a chance to shine, and unfortunately, they're beginning to sound like a broken record.

I'd be more forgiving if the storyline for the 2026 TV schedule wasn't the same one we've been hearing since they started 90 Day Fiancé. Once again, their marriage is on the brink of collapse, and it's the same old song and dance we've heard across numerous spinoffs. I'm sick of it, and this spinoff isn't the cure.

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I'm So Sick Of Rebecca's Endless Quest To Catch Zied Cheating

Rebecca and Zied's entire relationship revolves around her paranoia that he'll leave her for various reasons. Whether it's a younger woman or wanting to return to Tunisia, she's constantly obsessing and searching for evidence that he's looking for an out. This leads to arguments, demanding to see his phone, and Zied being upset.

It seems at least one of them is sick of that, as 90 Day: The Last Resort appears to show Zied kind of fed up with the song and dance. As a fan, I agree, because at what point does a married 90 Day couple go through this before they split? I guess we could get that answer at the recommitment ceremony, or even sooner.

Are Rebecca And Zied Even Still Together?

While Rebecca shared a post that hinted they were still together in July, it seems the situation has changed. A post on Instagram from 90DayFiancéUpdate showed screenshots of photos from Rebecca's daughter-in-law, which replied to pictures posted online of Zied's alleged Tinder profile. While she didn't outright say it in her long posts, it gave the impression Rebecca and Zied are no longer together.

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If this is true, then it's looking like yet another 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 3 couple has decided to end things. We already know Patrick Mendez and Thaís Ramone are getting divorced, and Shekinah and Sarper also don't seem to be together at the moment. Take that, paired with the fact that we have little evidence that Kara Leona and Guillermo Rojer ever reconciled after their split, and this may be the least successful cast to appear on the spinoff yet.

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All this being said, perhaps it's best for all these couples to move on if a successful marriage isn't in the cards. There's always a chance for them to find love again, and other spinoffs to appear on when that happens!

90 Day: The Last Resort continues on TLC on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. It feels like the recommitment ceremony is just around the corner, which is good news because that means the tell-all isn't far off!